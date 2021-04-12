SNAPS | Shopping, lunch & a hotel room photoshoot: Inside AKA and Nelli's last day together

AKA and his fiancée Anele “Nelli” Tembe spent what became their last hours together, shopping, having lunch with friends, at the rapper's concert and taking pics in their hotel room.

Nelli died on Sunday after apparently falling from the 10th floor of the five-star Pepperclub Hotel in central Cape Town. The 22-year-old's death was confirmed by the Tembe and Forbes families through a statement, saying they were shocked.

Just hours before Nelli's death, the pair spent a relaxed day in the Mother City.

Documented on AKA's Instagram Stories, the pair went shopping at Laduma Ngxokolo's store. When asked what she was doing in the store by AKA, Nelli said she was “just shopping”, and gave off her signature laugh.

She later showed off a pair of MaXhosa Africa sun glasses by the designer.