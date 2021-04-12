TshisaLIVE

‘There’s more to life than the illusion of success’ — Nokuthula Mavuso says money isn’t everything

12 April 2021 - 06:00
All that glitters is not gold, says Nokuthula Mavuso.
Image: Instagram/Nokuthula Mavuso

Former Rhythm City star Nokuthula Mavuso has shared her thoughts on money matters, saying there is more to life than the hustle.

Taking to Twitter, the star shared advice on values and getting priorities straight.

She reminded her followers that money isn't everything, and that people should learn to enjoy the little things that make life what it is.

“We can't only be about the money and the never-ending 'hustle'. Laugh more, sleep more, love more.

“There's more to life than the illusion of success,” she tweeted.

Nokuthula has been in the industry for well over a decade and part of several stellar TV productions, including Backstage, Rhythm City and The River.

Though the star says she isn't hung up on the money of it all, she did share the difficulties of working in theatre.

In a recent series of tweets, she opened up about making R742 per week while cast in six roles in an unnamed production.

Worked at that theatre ko Braam. I was taking home R742 per week. I’d pay my rent every week (R300) just in case I would go months without work,” she tweeted.

