TshisaLIVE

WATCH | MaMkhize splurges on a R16m Rolls-Royce Cullinan — leaving Mzansi shook!

Chrizelda Kekana Entertainment reporter
12 April 2021 - 15:00
Wealthy businesswoman Shauwn Mkhize added a new ride to her already impressive garage.
Wealthy businesswoman Shauwn Mkhize added a new ride to her already impressive garage.
Image: Twitter

While it is public knowledge that businesswoman and reality TV star Shauwn “MaMkhize” Mkhize is rolling in it, her latest purchase left Mzansi shook when she flaunted her  Rolls-Royce Cullinan worth an estimated R16m.

Shauwn recently celebrated her birthday and after seeing snaps of her fetching the Rolls-Royce from the dealership, fans couldn’t help but stan as they assumed she blessed herself with the ride to celebrate the milestone. 

A quick search on the net revealed the stunning beast of a car is priced at a whopping R16m!

Auto Trader reported that according to the 2019 SA Wealth Report, MaMkhize’s particular Rolls-Royce was one of the top 10 most expensive SUVs in SA. 

The report revelead the Rolls-Royce Cullinan (black badge) was also the British luxury automaker’s first SUV.

Here are snaps of MaMkhize showing off her latest ride!

Fans of the Kwa MaMkhize reality TV show queen were stunned when snaps of her in the flashy ride flooded social media timelines.

Fans celebrated MaMkhize’s expensive purchase and expressed how much of an inspiration she was to them. Others, however, didn’t have anything pleasant to say about her splurge or how she makes her millions, with some accusing her of corruption. 

When TshisaLIVE reached out, MaMkhize declined to comment on the corruption claims people shared on Twitter.

Here are some of the mixed reactions that caused MaMkhize to trend over the weekend:

MaMkhize’s success has always been met with mixed reactions from people on social media, especially since she gave Mzansi a front row seat into her life through the reality show.

Recently, after bagging a role on SABC 1’s Uzalo, Shauwn received another backlash.

Speaking to TshisaLIVE, Shauwn previously addressed all the hate she receives.

“I’m like a dark horse. When I enter a place people always question me. I actually like it when people just look at me and count me out. I always like it when people have negative things to say because I always come up and surprise them. That’s my nature. I thrive when I succeed where people least expect me to,” said Shauwn.

MaMkhize then reflected on all the success she’s had in spaces where people didn’t think she would thrive.

“I mean who would have thought I would become so much of a success at my age? Who would have thought I would come onto social media and do so well as a businesswoman? No-one. No-one believed I would do what I did when I entered what was considered ‘male territory’ — owning a soccer team, the construction business.”

WATCH | Heartfelt messages, flowers and a huge cake! — Inside MaMkhize’s surprise birthday celebrations

"All my life I've celebrated people, I've loved people but they've loved themselves and nobody loved me. So this time around, I love myself and I ...
TshisaLIVE
2 days ago

Minnie Dlamini-Jones recounts her first private jet experience, thanks to Shauwn Mkhize!

Talk about levels!
TshisaLIVE
2 days ago

MaMkhize says her money has ‘nothing to do’ with her ‘Uzalo’ gig

'At the end of the day I am human and I put effort in everything I do. It's not because there's money.'
TshisaLIVE
1 month ago

MaMkhize slams haters doubting her 'star' power: 'I’m like a dark horse'

"It’s obvious there’s something about me and it’s not just about the money," MaMkhize explained.
TshisaLIVE
3 weeks ago

Most read

  1. AKA's fiancée, Nelli Tembe, dies in Cape Town hotel tragedy TshisaLIVE
  2. Families in shock after hotel death of Nelli Tembe, fiancée of AKA TshisaLIVE
  3. Minnie Dlamini-Jones recounts her first private jet experience, thanks to ... TshisaLIVE
  4. IN MEMES | 'The Queen' fans are just about ready for Khaya & Cici to leave! TshisaLIVE
  5. Nelli Tembe’s death - here are the facts so far TshisaLIVE

Latest Videos

400 arrests in four days: Cele slams maskless residents in CT informal ...
SA's 'My Octopus Teacher' wins best documentary BAFTA, now onto the Oscars
X