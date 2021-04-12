WATCH | MaMkhize splurges on a R16m Rolls-Royce Cullinan — leaving Mzansi shook!

While it is public knowledge that businesswoman and reality TV star Shauwn “MaMkhize” Mkhize is rolling in it, her latest purchase left Mzansi shook when she flaunted her Rolls-Royce Cullinan worth an estimated R16m.

Shauwn recently celebrated her birthday and after seeing snaps of her fetching the Rolls-Royce from the dealership, fans couldn’t help but stan as they assumed she blessed herself with the ride to celebrate the milestone.

A quick search on the net revealed the stunning beast of a car is priced at a whopping R16m!

Auto Trader reported that according to the 2019 SA Wealth Report, MaMkhize’s particular Rolls-Royce was one of the top 10 most expensive SUVs in SA.

The report revelead the Rolls-Royce Cullinan (black badge) was also the British luxury automaker’s first SUV.

Here are snaps of MaMkhize showing off her latest ride!