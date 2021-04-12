WATCH | MaMkhize splurges on a R16m Rolls-Royce Cullinan — leaving Mzansi shook!
While it is public knowledge that businesswoman and reality TV star Shauwn “MaMkhize” Mkhize is rolling in it, her latest purchase left Mzansi shook when she flaunted her Rolls-Royce Cullinan worth an estimated R16m.
Shauwn recently celebrated her birthday and after seeing snaps of her fetching the Rolls-Royce from the dealership, fans couldn’t help but stan as they assumed she blessed herself with the ride to celebrate the milestone.
A quick search on the net revealed the stunning beast of a car is priced at a whopping R16m!
Auto Trader reported that according to the 2019 SA Wealth Report, MaMkhize’s particular Rolls-Royce was one of the top 10 most expensive SUVs in SA.
The report revelead the Rolls-Royce Cullinan (black badge) was also the British luxury automaker’s first SUV.
Here are snaps of MaMkhize showing off her latest ride!
Fans of the Kwa MaMkhize reality TV show queen were stunned when snaps of her in the flashy ride flooded social media timelines.
Fans celebrated MaMkhize’s expensive purchase and expressed how much of an inspiration she was to them. Others, however, didn’t have anything pleasant to say about her splurge or how she makes her millions, with some accusing her of corruption.
When TshisaLIVE reached out, MaMkhize declined to comment on the corruption claims people shared on Twitter.
Here are some of the mixed reactions that caused MaMkhize to trend over the weekend:
maMkhize added a Rolls Royce Cullinan to the fleet pic.twitter.com/yGSal4DyMb— Ex Communicador John Mawillis (@Gazi_Lobukhosi) April 11, 2021
Please leave Mamkhize alone, she's not the only person owing SARS, mind you she's about to settle tax. Why is she not arrested if she's a criminal? Any court case? Let people enjoy their money in peace and don't forget to sanitize your hearts ❤️ pic.twitter.com/6LwDcKgXbg— Zethu💞 👑 (@MsNtfulini) April 11, 2021
Not MaMkhize celebrating 20 years in the construction industry when the RDP houses she built were deemed unsafe 😬— Noluthando Zuma (@thandozuma_) April 7, 2021
Mamkhize’s Rolls Royce Cullinan Black badge pic.twitter.com/7QzmUhCzjT— Man’s NOT Barry Roux (@AdvoBarryRoux) April 11, 2021
The Mamkhize discussion got me thinking of this: pic.twitter.com/hckrPHdE2r— Sam (@LS_Magwaza) April 11, 2021
You can Mamkhize all day, fact is a brand new black badge Rolls Royce Cullinan is parked in her garage! 🤣 pic.twitter.com/igaCvXsmMr— Effekt (@Zondieffekt) April 11, 2021
This whole MamKhize thing isn't infuriating us enough guys... It's not. 😑— 🥀 (@AmoSephiri16) April 11, 2021
Being poor and seeing people living soft life will make you think they Did something wrong to live that soft life 😂😂 Bana BA baloi hate Mamkhize pic.twitter.com/1hUVmtc99a— Season 1 One🦜 (@Season1One) April 11, 2021
MaMkhize’s success has always been met with mixed reactions from people on social media, especially since she gave Mzansi a front row seat into her life through the reality show.
Recently, after bagging a role on SABC 1’s Uzalo, Shauwn received another backlash.
Speaking to TshisaLIVE, Shauwn previously addressed all the hate she receives.
“I’m like a dark horse. When I enter a place people always question me. I actually like it when people just look at me and count me out. I always like it when people have negative things to say because I always come up and surprise them. That’s my nature. I thrive when I succeed where people least expect me to,” said Shauwn.
MaMkhize then reflected on all the success she’s had in spaces where people didn’t think she would thrive.
“I mean who would have thought I would become so much of a success at my age? Who would have thought I would come onto social media and do so well as a businesswoman? No-one. No-one believed I would do what I did when I entered what was considered ‘male territory’ — owning a soccer team, the construction business.”