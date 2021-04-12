WATCH | ‘Finding myself a queen’ - Throwback to the time AKA serenaded Nelli

As AKA tries to come to terms with the death of his fiancée Anele “Nelli” Tembe, a video of the rapper singing a song for his bae at an event was shared widely on social media in tribute to their love.

Nelli died on Sunday after apparently falling from the 10th floor of the five-star Pepperclub Hotel in central Cape Town.

The video, captured by TshisaLIVE in November last year, shows AKA singing lyrics from his song for Nelli, Finessin'.

“Number one priority is find myself a queen,” he can be heard rapping with a clear smile on his face.