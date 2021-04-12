TshisaLIVE

WATCH | ‘Finding myself a queen’ - Throwback to the time AKA serenaded Nelli

Kyle Zeeman Senior entertainment reporter
12 April 2021 - 10:30
AKA wrote a song with Nelli, and dedicated another to her.
Image: AKA's Instagram

As AKA tries to come to terms with the death of his fiancée Anele “Nelli” Tembe, a video of the rapper singing a song for his bae at an event was shared widely on social media in tribute to their love.

Nelli died on Sunday after apparently falling from the 10th floor of the five-star Pepperclub Hotel in central Cape Town.

The video, captured by TshisaLIVE in November last year, shows AKA singing lyrics from his song for Nelli, Finessin'.

“Number one priority is find myself a queen,” he can be heard rapping with a clear smile on his face.

The song goes on to include a promise that he would give his heart to Nelli if she treated him “like a king”.

The couple got engaged earlier this year, and AKA met Nelli's family for lobola negotiations a few weeks ago.

The video has been viewed more than 2,000 times since it was posted. AKA also dedicated his hit song Cross My Heart to Nelli.

That song includes the words “I can't get you out my mind ... Every time we say goodbye. I wish that I held you more. Inside. Harder, Better. Faster, Stronger. Absence makes my heart grow fonder”.

On Sunday afternoon, Nelli and AKA's families issued a joint statement confirming her death.

“We are still in shock and dealing with our emotions as she was an exceptional and gifted young woman with so much life ahead of her. She had a sweet nature  and was always nurturing to those about her.”

The statement said AKA “is now inconsolable and is surrounded by family and [his] closest friends”.

Police have confirmed  the incident was under investigation. 

TshisaLIVE
