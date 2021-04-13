Actress Sonia Mbele clears the air on ‘Pastor Wives’ mistreatment claims

Veteran actress and novice producer Sonia Mbele has responded to allegations of mistreatment of her staff and dismissed claims that she still hasn't paid her production crew for the popular show Pastor Wives.

This after, City Press reported that Sonia had failed to pay her production crew for three months — December, January and February. The publication reported that as a result of “no payment”, Sonia's crew went on a go-slow and eventually decided to embark on a full-scale tools down.

The producer of Pastor Wives took to Instagram to set the record straight in a lengthy statement.

“Guys I’ve been an actress for a good 25 years and out of those I’ve been producing for 3, which makes me an infant in that space. As a baby producer I will make mistakes and the mistake I made was not to invoice on time (therefore didn’t pay crew on time) and for that I have apologised. Why the papers two months thereafter I’m baffled,” Sonia explained.

Sonia went on to reassure her supporters that all was well on her side.

“It’s just sad that I’m away on business because the world wants to work with me and yet SA is trying to drag me. However it is well. Those who want me as a boss upon my return I am all yours. We are currently in the West because the rest of the world sees us, the USA, Tanzania, Kenya, Zimbabwe, Ghana, no need to say more!”

Read the full post below: