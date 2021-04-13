Black Coffee denies domestic violence allegations levelled against him by estranged wife Enhle

Nkosinathi Maphumulo, popularly known as DJ Black Coffee, on Tuesday issued a public statement denying abuse allegations levelled against him by his estranged wife, actress Enhle Maphumulo.

This after judgment was reserved in the Randburg magistrate’s court on Enhle's application for a protection order.

The court heard an application for a protection order on April 12, preventing Black Coffee from entering his former marital home. The SABC reported that judgment in the matter has been reserved.

Enhle's court application attracted the attention of women's rights activists who protested outside court on Monday. Addressing the media and public outside court, Enhle vowed to fight for herself, her children and all women who have suffered alleged abuse at the hands of GBV perpetrators.

“It is my duty as a woman to not only fight for myself but for every single woman in SA. The time is now,” she said.

As videos of Enhle's speech dominated conversation on social media, Black Coffee broke his silence on the matter.

“In the name of respect and dignity for my family and my children I've been quiet but now I feel a need to speak. GBV is major issue in our country, every day we read about horrendous crimes committed by men against women and children.

“I personally grew up witnessing GBV in my own household and from a young age I vowed never to allow that to happen again under any circumstances. I did not assault Mbali, the mother of my children. I didn’t do it now and I have never done it before,” read part of the statement.

He added that he would observe the interim order still in place against him, however he planned to fight it.

“As a law-abiding citizen, I will absolutely observe the demands of the interim order but will categorically oppose the permanent installation of its prescripts and this is why we are now in court.”