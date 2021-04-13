IN MEMES | 'Gomora' fans ecstatic as Melusi finally learns the truth about Langa

Gomora fans can't decide if the moment of truth that they have been waiting for since the beginning of the Mzansi magic telenovela was dramatic enough for them, but they are glad Melusi finally knows that Langa is his biological son.

The viewers of the popular show are grateful to Ntokozo, without whom they feel the “Langa secret” may have been dragged out longer that necessary.

While Gladys found out a few days ago that her husband is actually Thati's baby daddy, she was conflicted and unsure as to whether she wanted to let Melusi in on the 17-year secret.

Gladys thought that she could also sit on the news and prevent Melusi and Langa from ever finding out. However, she soon realised that it would come out one way or another. Before she could do the right thing, Gladys and Thati were forced into a corner by Ntokozo.

The young boy overheard the two women going back and forth over who should tell Melusi the truth. When Melusi sensed the tension in the room and asked about it, his two baby mamas tried to lie themselves out of the situation.

So Ntokozo did the only sensible thing and told his father the truth.

To say Melusi was shocked is an understatement, but for fans it was a moment they've been longing to see.

Now viewers can't wait to see how Langa takes the news and if the pair — who actually had a great relationship as principal and student — will ever be able to work it out in their new reality.

Here are some of the top reactions from Monday night's episode: