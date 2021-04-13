IN MEMES | 'Gomora' fans ecstatic as Melusi finally learns the truth about Langa
Gomora fans can't decide if the moment of truth that they have been waiting for since the beginning of the Mzansi magic telenovela was dramatic enough for them, but they are glad Melusi finally knows that Langa is his biological son.
The viewers of the popular show are grateful to Ntokozo, without whom they feel the “Langa secret” may have been dragged out longer that necessary.
While Gladys found out a few days ago that her husband is actually Thati's baby daddy, she was conflicted and unsure as to whether she wanted to let Melusi in on the 17-year secret.
Gladys thought that she could also sit on the news and prevent Melusi and Langa from ever finding out. However, she soon realised that it would come out one way or another. Before she could do the right thing, Gladys and Thati were forced into a corner by Ntokozo.
The young boy overheard the two women going back and forth over who should tell Melusi the truth. When Melusi sensed the tension in the room and asked about it, his two baby mamas tried to lie themselves out of the situation.
So Ntokozo did the only sensible thing and told his father the truth.
To say Melusi was shocked is an understatement, but for fans it was a moment they've been longing to see.
Now viewers can't wait to see how Langa takes the news and if the pair — who actually had a great relationship as principal and student — will ever be able to work it out in their new reality.
Here are some of the top reactions from Monday night's episode:
Melusi find out langa is his son finally #Gomora #GomoraMzansi #GomoraMzanzi pic.twitter.com/o2g6bJ0fQ0— IG:Joy-Zelda (@joy_zelda) April 12, 2021
#gomoramzansi the stare from melusi pic.twitter.com/LqwlYWE9FT— 🔥💙crossmyheart💙🔥 (@BVelebayi) April 12, 2021
Melusi will just pretend to be hurt that his wife and her ex girlfriend kept his Son a secret but deep down he's over the moon #gomoramzansi #GomoraMzanzi #Gomora pic.twitter.com/cpnhBJElpM— Simtho Biyela📍 (@Simtho_Biyela) April 12, 2021
So even Melusi will hide the truth kuLanga... #gomoramzansi pic.twitter.com/BobZD3eVUI— La Ntwana I ngumXhosa Xho (@Odwaxolelwagma1) April 12, 2021
I don't like seeing Melusi like this 😟. I can imagine the pain he's going through, finding out that the boy he had a soft spot for & treated like his own son is actually his biological son #Gomora #gomoramzansi pic.twitter.com/vl9T5WHyDM— 🇿🇦 Nolali 👠👠 (@Amza_5) April 12, 2021
To be honest Melusi shouldn't blame his wife about this secret,Onthantile is the 1 who kept this secret for long #Gomora #GomoraMzansi pic.twitter.com/fk12nwwedI— Scelo Kingscelo (@kingscelo_05) April 12, 2021
#GomoraMzansi— Vukosii Hlongwane (@Eltinhous) April 12, 2021
Melusi when Ntokozo told him about Langa pic.twitter.com/FFEzDKan8M
#GomoraMzansi Melusi can't wait to bond with Langa and Ntokozo is going to regret it pic.twitter.com/3n7OGSunLr— Pali_Ongketsang (@Pali_Ongketsang) April 12, 2021
Eish Melusi and Nomsa are going through a lot #GomoraMzansi pic.twitter.com/TY1ZkoOa64— Raseala Thabo (@RasealaThabo) April 12, 2021