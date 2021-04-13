TshisaLIVE

‘It would be a missed opportunity if I didn’t jump in headfirst’ - Candice Modiselle joins ‘The Queen’

Star returns from a year-long TV hiatus

13 April 2021 - 14:00
Candice has made her return to our TV screens.
Candice has made her return to our TV screens.
Image: Instagram/Candice Modiselle

Actress Candice Modiselle has joined the cast of Ferguson Film’s The Queen, and told TshisaLIVE she is excited for Mzansi to make her acquaintance again!

After her exit from Generations: The Legacy in 2019, Candice’s year-long TV hiatus has ended with her gig on The Queen.

Taking to social media, the star announced she will be joining the cast as Mbali Tau, a tenacious young woman with a whole lot of drama!

Chatting to TshisaLIVE about securing that TV bag, the media personality said she is keen to be back on our screens, and would not have missed the opportunity to join The Queen for anything in the world.

“I’ve been away from mainstream television for a while. I worked on other projects throughout 2020 and I thought it would make such a good return. The character was endearing and it’s widely watched and celebrated so I thought it would be a missed opportunity if I didn’t jump in headfirst,” said Candice.

The youngest of the famous Modiselle sister trio, the star said she is thankful to be forging a path of her own.

“It has been in our purpose and alignment as we initially planned and anticipated. I’m grateful people recognise me particularly for my work and what I am able to offer within the industry. It’s been humbling” Candice said.

Candice has not only been thinking about a return to TV.

Recently, the star was nostalgic about her time working in theatre and said a recent moment on stage has inspired her creativity once more.

WATCH | Prince Kaybee and Candice Modiselle on what keeps their A-game strong

"When you're an artist and you get a big song, you don't celebrate first, you ask yourself what's next and you head back to studio," said Prince ...
TshisaLIVE
5 days ago

Actress Candice Modiselle is loving her return to theatre

"Great to be home, where my love for storytelling originated," said an inspired Candice Modiselle of her return to theatre.
TshisaLIVE
1 month ago

#FeesMustFall: How Lasizwe & friends raised more R2-million for student fees

What started off as R10,000 grew to R100,000 in 15 hours, and R400,000 in less than 24 hours.
TshisaLIVE
3 weeks ago

Most read

  1. WATCH | MaMkhize splurges on a R16m Rolls-Royce Cullinan — leaving Mzansi shook! TshisaLIVE
  2. AKA's fiancée, Nelli Tembe, dies in Cape Town hotel tragedy TshisaLIVE
  3. Nelli Tembe’s death - here are the facts so far TshisaLIVE
  4. SNAPS | Shopping, lunch & a hotel room photoshoot: Inside AKA and Nelli's last ... TshisaLIVE
  5. Families in shock after hotel death of Nelli Tembe, fiancée of AKA TshisaLIVE

Latest Videos

God loves you, but don’t come late for church.
400 arrests in four days: Cele slams maskless residents in CT informal ...
X