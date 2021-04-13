‘It would be a missed opportunity if I didn’t jump in headfirst’ - Candice Modiselle joins ‘The Queen’

Chatting to TshisaLIVE about securing that TV bag, the media personality said she is keen to be back on our screens, and would not have missed the opportunity to join The Queen for anything in the world.

“I’ve been away from mainstream television for a while. I worked on other projects throughout 2020 and I thought it would make such a good return. The character was endearing and it’s widely watched and celebrated so I thought it would be a missed opportunity if I didn’t jump in headfirst,” said Candice.

The youngest of the famous Modiselle sister trio, the star said she is thankful to be forging a path of her own.

“It has been in our purpose and alignment as we initially planned and anticipated. I’m grateful people recognise me particularly for my work and what I am able to offer within the industry. It’s been humbling” Candice said.

Candice has not only been thinking about a return to TV.

Recently, the star was nostalgic about her time working in theatre and said a recent moment on stage has inspired her creativity once more.