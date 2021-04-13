TshisaLIVE

Love, a weekend in Cape Town and a fatal tragedy — five must-read stories on Nelli and AKA

13 April 2021 - 07:21
Tributes from Mzansi celebs poured in after the death of AKA's fiancée Nelli Tembe
Image: Instagram/AKA via welcometoromesa

Police are still investigating the circumstances surrounding the death of 22-year-old Anele “Nelli” Tembe, fiancée of rapper AKA.

Nelli apparently fell from the 10th floor of a Cape Town hotel on Sunday.

The couple got engaged in February this year after months of speculation about their relationship. Rumours circulated in January last year after a video of them kissing at a restaurant went viral.

Here are five must-read stories on Nelli and AKA:

Her shock death

Western Cape SA Police Service media liaison Capt FC van Wyk said on Sunday police were investigating an inquest case after a body of a 22-year old woman was found deceased at a hotel.  

Pepperclub Hotel general manager Efi Ella confirmed the incident saying he would provide more details as soon as they become available.

Witnesses at the scene said they heard a scream followed by a “loud doef” sound, and a man shouting.

Netcare 911 spokesperson Shawn Herbst said Nelli sustained polytraumatic injuries after allegedly jumping from the 10th floor of the building.

She later succumbed to her injuries.

AKA's fiancée, Nelli Tembe, dies in Cape Town hotel tragedy

Musician said to be 'inconsolable', families to issue statements soon
1 day ago

Families in shock, AKA inconsolable 

AKA's and Nelli's families released a joint statement on Sunday expressing their shock at the death of the 22-year old.

“We are still in shock and dealing with our emotions, as she was an exceptional and gifted young woman with so much life ahead of her,” the families in a statement.

They said AKA was surrounded by loved ones and was “inconsolable” after the incident.

Families in shock after hotel death of Nelli Tembe, fiancée of AKA

Tembe apparently fell from the 10th floor of the hotel early on Sunday morning
1 day ago

Tributes

Celebrities flooded social media with messages of support for AKA and tributes to Nelli. Rapper and TV host Jub Jub captioned a picture of the couple: “For the first time in my life, I questioned God.”

Anele Mdoda shared a statement from the families and captioned it: “Let's be human. We hold you in our prayers.” Maps Maponyane, Boity Thulo and Sjava also sent tributes.

Celebs pay tribute to Nelli Tembe, fiancée of AKA

Celebs have sent their condolences to the Forbes and Tembe families.
22 hours ago

Their last weekend together 

AKA shared pictures and videos of Nelli on his Instagram stories, giving fans a glimpse into what seemed like a relaxed weekend. The couple went shopping and enjoyed lunch with AKA's friends.

SNAPS | Shopping, lunch & a hotel room photoshoot: Inside AKA and Nelli's last day together

Just hours before Nelli's death, the pair spent a relaxed day in Cape Town.
18 hours ago

A video of AKA singing to Nelli resurfaces 

A video of AKA singing to Nelli at an event last year resurfaced on social media on Monday as fans sent messages of support for the rapper and celebrated their love. The video shows AKA singing lyrics from Finessin, a song dedicated to Nelli.

WATCH | ‘Finding myself a queen’ - Throwback to the time AKA serenaded Nelli

The song includes a promise that AKA would give his heart to Nelli if she treated him "like a king".
21 hours ago

2 weeks ago
2 weeks ago
2 weeks ago
