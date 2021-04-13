TshisaLIVE

More details about the discovery of Nelli Tembe's body emerge

Chrizelda Kekana Entertainment reporter
13 April 2021 - 13:32 By TshisaLIVE
AKA's fiancée Nelli Tembe died on Sunday.
AKA's fiancée Nelli Tembe died on Sunday.
Image: Instagram/AKA

A security guard and paramedics have described the scene where AKA's fiancée, Anele 'Nelli' Tembe, fell to her death  from the 10th floor of the Pepperclub Hotel in Cape Town on Sunday.

The 22-year-old's death was confirmed by her family through a statement, saying they were shocked. While exact details surrounding Nelli's death have not been released, police have confirmed investigations into the incident were under way.

A security guard, who sent a voice note to TshisaLIVE and asked to remain anonymous, described the harrowing discovery.

“One woman jumped there by Pepperclub hotel,” the security guard said.

The guard added that Nelli was naked when he and paramedics arrived at the scene.

Netcare 911 spokesperson Shawn Herbst said paramedics arrived on the scene and found a 22-year-old female who had allegedly jumped from the 10th floor, landing on the road below.

Herbst confirmed the woman was found naked by the first responders and that she was in a critical condition.

“When paramedics arrived on the scene, she had sustained polytraumatic injuries. She was in a critical condition and they started a full life-support resuscitation. Unfortunately, her injuries were too severe and she was declared deceased,” he said.

Other witnesses at the scene described to TshisaLIVE how they heard a scream, followed by a “loud doef” sound and then a man shouting.

AKA's and Nelli's families released a joint statement on Sunday expressing their shock at the death of the 22-year-old.

“We are still in shock and dealing with our emotions, as she was an exceptional and gifted young woman with so much life ahead of her,” the families said in a statement read.

They said AKA was surrounded by loved ones and was “inconsolable” after the incident.

READ MORE

AKA's fiancée, Nelli Tembe, dies in Cape Town hotel tragedy

Musician said to be 'inconsolable', families to issue statements soon
TshisaLIVE
2 days ago

Celebs pay tribute to Nelli Tembe, fiancée of AKA

Celebs have sent their condolences to the Forbes and Tembe families.
TshisaLIVE
1 day ago

Nelli Tembe’s death - here are the facts so far

Investigations into the death of AKA’s fiancée Anele “Nelli” Tembe are continuing and the cause of her death remains unknown.
TshisaLIVE
1 day ago

SNAPS | Shopping, lunch & a hotel room photoshoot: Inside AKA and Nelli's last day together

Just hours before Nelli's death, the pair spent a relaxed day in Cape Town.
TshisaLIVE
1 day ago

Most read

  1. WATCH | MaMkhize splurges on a R16m Rolls-Royce Cullinan — leaving Mzansi shook! TshisaLIVE
  2. AKA's fiancée, Nelli Tembe, dies in Cape Town hotel tragedy TshisaLIVE
  3. Nelli Tembe’s death - here are the facts so far TshisaLIVE
  4. SNAPS | Shopping, lunch & a hotel room photoshoot: Inside AKA and Nelli's last ... TshisaLIVE
  5. Families in shock after hotel death of Nelli Tembe, fiancée of AKA TshisaLIVE

Latest Videos

God loves you, but don’t come late for church.
400 arrests in four days: Cele slams maskless residents in CT informal ...
X