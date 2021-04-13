Prince Kaybee & others plead with tweeps to be kind in the wake of Nelli Tembe’s death

The tragic death of rapper AKA’s fiancée Anele “Nelli” Tembe has reignited conversations about treating each other with kindness on social media, especially about how the death of a person is announced.

The 22-year-old died on Sunday morning after she apparently fell from the 10th floor of the Pepperclub Hotel in Cape Town. The Tembe and Forbes families confirmed Nelli’s death through a statement on Sunday afternoon.

Before official confirmation of her death was received, Nelli and AKA were already topping the trends list on Twitter after parody account @BarryRoux tweeted “confirming” her death.

This triggered many celebs, including Prince Kaybee, who pleaded with people on social media to be more sensitive around announcing people’s deaths, especially when they have no authority to do so.

“If you wake to the news that I’m dead, I know nobody likes me, but please be sensitive to the reality that my family lost someone they love. No matter what opinion you have about me, I’m still someone’s child, friend, boyfriend, father and colleague.

“We really need to treat other people’s loss with caution. You can’t run your mouth as if you are immortal. Be careful,” Kaybee said.