Zola 7 at the movies - MacG trends over latest boss move

The star will host an interview with the legend that will premiere in cinemas

Chrizelda Kekana Entertainment reporter
13 April 2021 - 11:46
Host MacG left 'Podcast and Chill' fans excited about his recent announcement.
Image: Instagram/MacG

Podcast and Chill host MacG landed on the Twitter trends list on Monday after he announced his latest groundbreaking move: an interview broadcast in cinemas.

MacG had fans excited when he announced he had an upcoming interview with Zola, which he described as “iconic”.

He revealed the interview will air on the big screen at Ster-Kinekor cinemas in three cities.

“We did an epic — well I think it's epic — let me not even say epic, rather iconic interview  with Zola 7. We hit up our good friend at Ster-Kinekor and we going to premier the Zola 7 interview in Durban, Cape Town and Johannesburg,” MacG said.

The premiere will happen at the end of April.

Fans filled the TL with tweets celebrating the good news. It also brought back the “cancel culture” conversation to the TL as tweeps debated whether cancelling people was actually effective.

Tweeps argued that by cancelling MacG, Twitter actually helped the star secure more bags. Others said his success had nothing to do with being cancelled, and everything to do with his hard work.

MacG and his team came under serious fire earlier this year for transphobic slurs and drew an overwhelming backlash from celebs and the public.

The Podcast and Chill team later issued a public apology to the LGBTQI+ community, admitting their comments were “homophobic, transphobic and very distasteful”.

