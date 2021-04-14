TshisaLIVE

AKA’s friends offer support and pay tribute to Nelli Tembe

Chrizelda Kekana Entertainment reporter
14 April 2021 - 11:00
AKA has received support from his industry friends as he mourns the death of his fiancee Nelli Tembe.
Image: AKA/ Instagram

AKA’s friends and fellow musicians L-Tido and Okmalumkoolkat have offered their support to the rapper and shared their tributes to Nelli Tembe. 

AKA’s fiancée Nelli died on Sunday after apparently falling from the 10th floor of  the Pepperclub Hotel in Cape Town.

Reacting to her  untimely death, L-Tido asked God to give his “brother” AKA strength during this difficult time.

“Lord please give my brother AKA strength, please! This is way too painful,” he said with a broken heart emoji.

Later, L-Tido posted a picture on Instagram in which AKA and Nelli can be seen holding hands with the rest of their team in prayer, as AKA often does with his team before a show.

The rapper only captioned the snap with a hands in prayer emoji.

Okmalumkoolkat also made it known that he was keeping AKA, his family and Nelli’s family in his daily prayers.

Prayers up to the Forbes x Tembe family. Our prayers are with you in these trying times,” the Gqi hitmaker said.

On Tuesday, AKA’s publicist Phumza Nohashe told TshisaLIVE AKA was “doing as well as can be expected under the circumstances”.

Phumza said the star was “still trying to make sense of it all” and has his mother Lynne and father Tony by his side.

“The love and support of Anele’s family and a grief counsellor have also been some relief to him,” she said.

The Tembe and Forbes families confirmed the 22-year-old’s death through a statement.

“We are still in shock and dealing with our emotions as she was an exceptional and gifted young woman with so much life ahead of her,” the families said in a joint statement issued on Sunday afternoon.

