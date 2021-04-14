AKA’s friends offer support and pay tribute to Nelli Tembe

AKA’s friends and fellow musicians L-Tido and Okmalumkoolkat have offered their support to the rapper and shared their tributes to Nelli Tembe.

AKA’s fiancée Nelli died on Sunday after apparently falling from the 10th floor of the Pepperclub Hotel in Cape Town.

Reacting to her untimely death, L-Tido asked God to give his “brother” AKA strength during this difficult time.

“Lord please give my brother AKA strength, please! This is way too painful,” he said with a broken heart emoji.

Later, L-Tido posted a picture on Instagram in which AKA and Nelli can be seen holding hands with the rest of their team in prayer, as AKA often does with his team before a show.

The rapper only captioned the snap with a hands in prayer emoji.