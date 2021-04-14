‘I wasn’t functioning mentally for a while’: Brenda Mtambo speaks out on struggles & taking back her life

Musician Brenda Mtambo has opened up about her journey to healing, explaining how her difficulties over the last few months left her forgetting who she was and not able to function properly.

The star took to Instagram on Monday to announce her new album, Sane, and reflected on how she was taking back her life.

“This is an introduction to my healing process from the pain I have endured in the past, This is me getting up and not allowing it to consume me like it has,” she said.

She said that she had been struggling with her mental health for some time and told her followers to take it seriously.

“This is me coming back to myself, as I have forgotten who I was and honestly I wasn't functioning well mentally for some time now. This is me pouring my heart to therapy and claiming my life again. Mental health is real thing.”

The star revealed that she had been “surviving” on chronic medication for anxiety for over a year.

“I know I have to survive this and get well for myself and also my kids. I decided to name my upcoming album Sane, as a reminder that I am well. That all is well, that I can come out of this pit and live and be happy again.”

Last week Brenda urged her Twitter followers to prioritise themselves.