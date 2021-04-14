Phindile Gwala slammed for 'not apologising' in attempt to clear the air on assault claims

Actress Phindile Gwala has come under fire for seemingly being “unapologetic” in her statement addressing assault allegations after an alleged violent incident at a nightclub.

Assault charges against Phindile have since been dropped.

Phindile issued a public statement to address the matter after a student, Nompilo Beryl Mkhize took to Facebook earlier this week and accused the actress of assaulting her outside a Pietermaritzburg nightclub.

Nompilo said she was taking selfies and videos of herself outside Cubana nightclub when Phindile allegedly attacked her, under the assumption that she (Nompilo) took pictures and videos of the former Muvhango actress without her permission.

In a lengthy statement, Phindile said she and Nompilo had resolved the matter and that they both had withdrawn charges against each other. She added that the “spirit of ubuntu prevailed”.

“Without dwelling much on legal issues, I do wish to point out that this prevailing spirit of ubuntu has resulted in both of us withdrawing cases that we had opened against each other.”

After expressing her wish to leave the incident behind her, Phindile went on to talk about her career and how she contributes to young people's lives in bettering them through her various projects.

However, social media users weren't impressed by Phindile's statement, which seemingly “lacked remorse”.

Read her full statement below: