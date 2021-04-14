Prince Kaybee to attend funeral of schoolgirl who allegedly committed suicide after being bullied
Hosh hitmaker Prince Kaybee has joined thousands mourning the death of a Limpopo pupil who allegedly committed suicide after a video of her being bullied at school went viral.
Limpopo education spokesperson Tidimalo Chuene confirmed the incident to TimesLIVE, adding that the department is waiting for a formal report from the relevant authorities.
Musician Prince Kaybee was outraged at the incident and told his Twitter followers he planned to attend the pupil's funeral to show his support.
He later slammed those pupils who had laughed at the bullying when it took place, but later marched for justice.
Other celebs weighed in on the situation, sharing their thoughts on bullying and what should be done.
“I’m truly not sure what I would do if this was my child. But I would make sure that bully and her family never ever find peace,” said Boity, reacting to the video.
Rapper Blaklez questioned how the other pupils stood by and recorded the bullying, claiming “social media has created a serious blood lust”.
Radio personality Hulisani Ravele called for bullying to be made a crime.
“Perpetrators (learners) must go to 'jail' for mandatory rehabilitation during their sentence. Now a family has to bury their daughter. Wow. (And I'm not insensitive to understand the guilty girl is hurting too, but not this!)," she wrote on social media.
Actress Buhle Samuels said her heart broke for the girl.
“I wish she knew how valuable she is! How goodness prevails! Bullying is unacceptable and disgusting! Having watched the videos there’s something wrong with that school. The children there need an intervention, ASAP!” she said.
Limpopo Education MEC Polly Boshielo promised to take action against bullying incidents at schools in the province.
“We send our condolences to the family and friends of the deceased pupil and pledge our commitment towards ensuring all those involved in bullying incidents are made to face the consequences of their actions,” she said.