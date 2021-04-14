Simphiwe Dana, Lalla Hirayama & Melanie Bala get real about depression

Some of SA’s most famous faces have joined the discussions on mental health, sharing their battles with anxiety and depression.

After a tweep started the conversation about how they manage their depression, hundreds jumped on board to fight against the stigmas surrounding mental health issues.

Celebrities Simphiwe Dana, Melanie Bala and Lalla Hirayama joined the trend, letting their fans know about their own struggles.

“I’ve suffered from depression and postnatal depression. I take medication for my anxiety when it flares up. Let’s destigmatise,” wrote Mel.