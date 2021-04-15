‘Bringing her home was the hardest thing I’ve ever done’ — Nelli Tembe’s siblings pay emotional tributes

There wasn’t a dry eye in sight when the siblings of Anele “Nelli” Tembe paid emotional tribute to their “baby girl” at a memorial service in KwaZulu-Natal on Thursday evening.

Family and close friends gathered to celebrate and remember the life of the 22-year-old who died on Sunday after apparently falling from the 10th floor of the five-star Pepperclub Hotel in central Cape Town.

Nelli was engaged to rapper Kiernan “AKA” Forbes, who was in attendance at the memorial.

Her siblings struggled to hold back their emotions as they took to the pulpit to share their fondest memories of Nelli.

Mbali spoke with a shivering voice when she recounted how heartbreaking it was to see her sister’s body on Thursday morning.

“Today we went to wash her. I tried to put make-up on her because she loved herself. She was a lady like that.

“What I saw was so painful and I don’t know how I am going to recover from that,” Mbali said.