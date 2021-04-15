Khaya Dladla's back on 'Uzalo', says there’s a deeper message in GC's return

Uzalo’s GC, played by actor Khaya Dladla, is back by popular demand along with his broken English and “know-it-all” attitude.

Speaking to TshisaLIVE, the prolific actor said being back as GC was thrilling for him.

“It’s been a while since I’ve stepped into GC’s shoes so I was very scared about how he would come across, or will it even play correctly because it had been quite a while... so it is nerve-wrecking but exciting at the same time.”

Khaya said he was glad producers gave him and his colleague Nokuthula Mabika (who plays GC’s bestie Thobile) a lot of creative freedom and that’s what helped them tell the current storyline. After returning from Joburg GC and Thobile think they breathe flavoured oxygen.

Uzalo fans resonated deeply with the storyline and even made the pair trend. Everyone who has left their home province to go to Gauteng or know people who have, found they could relate to GC and Thobile's current storyline.

“It’s the weirdest thing because that’s what Joburg people do as well when they move to Durban, the next thing they try and speak such hectic Zulu... it’s like they are trying to prove to the people they left behind that they are good where they are, they are settling in and speaking the language and so on...