Chris Q Radebe and his 'Isibaya' journey

After eight years on our small screens, Mzansi Magic’s much-loved telenovela Isibaya has come to an end. Luckily, you can still stream it all on Showmax.

On April 2 2021 the long-running show gracefully bowed out of primetime television. The last episode was a bittersweet moment not only for viewers but especially for the cast and crew of the multi-award-winning series.

To understand what Isibaya meant to its cast and crew, Showmax spoke to the show's head writer and cast member Chris Q Radebe.

Chris never saw himself as an actor but for the past two years, he has come to embrace his role as lovable rogue chief Dabula.

You started as a writer on the show and Angus Gibson, the executive producer at Bomb Productions, convinced you to act the role of Dabula. What made you decide to do it?

While I was writing on Abomama, I bumped into Angus Gibson, who was a supervising producer for the show at the time. I remember Angus calling me into his office and he started taking pictures of me.

A few months later he said he had this role for me on Isibaya. I'm terrified of failure, so I didn't want to agree to something and then do a terrible job at it. But Angus assured me that I'd be okay.

He first gave me a role on Isithembiso, which is a smaller platform than Isibaya. I was nervous about the role as well, but being on Isithembiso was less daunting than being on Isibaya.