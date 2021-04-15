‘Nelli not only loved Kiernan but extended that love to all those he loved’ - AKA’s friend

A representative for rapper Kiernan “AKA” Forbes and his family shared their heartbreak and paid tribute to Anele “Nellie” Tembe at an emotional memorial service on Thursday,

Nelli died after apparently falling from the 10th floor of the five-star Pepperclub Hotel in central Cape Town on Sunday.

AKA and Nelli got engaged in February, and the rapper met the Tembe family a few weeks ago to negotiate lobola.

Speaking at the memorial service, held at the Tembe family home in KwaZulu-Natal, AKA’s close friend Jabu Nkabinde shared a touching tribute about Nelli’s kindness and love for all she met.

“We were here three weeks ago for lobolo negotiations, and when we got here the warmth we received from the Tembe family made me realise why Nelli was the person she is. She was warm and loving, a testament to where she comes from.

“Nellie was brilliant in the kitchen. I saw a Nigella or a Siba in her. She not only loved Kiernan but extended that love to all those he loved.”

Jabu said their lives were forever changed by Nelli’s presence and nothing would ever be the same for them.

“Our gatherings will never be the same without her, but we know her spirit and beautiful smile will shine bright on us,” Jabu said.