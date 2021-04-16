AKA's fiancée Nelli Tembe laid to rest on Friday

*Editor's note: This article has been updated as the YouTube video of the funeral service had been removed once it ended at 12pm on Friday.

Close friends and family gathered at the Durban International Conference Centre on Friday morning to pay their final respects to 22-year-old Anele “Nelli” Tembe, who died on Sunday.

Nelli was engaged to rapper Kiernan “AKA” Forbes.

She apparently fell from the 10th floor of the five-star Pepperclub Hotel in Cape Town on Sunday morning.

Her body arrived in Durban on Wednesday ahead of the funeral, accompanied by AKA and other family members.

Due to Covid-19 safety precautions, attendance at the funeral was limited to 100 people. Only family and those chosen by the family will be allowed to attend in person.

However, the service was carried on YouTube for those who wanted to pay their respects.