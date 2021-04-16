TshisaLIVE

Cast & crew of 'Gomora' ecstatic over the series being renewed for season 2!

Chrizelda Kekana Entertainment reporter
16 April 2021 - 09:30
Actress Siyasanga Papu, left, plays Pretty in 'Gomora', Connie Chiume is her mother, Sonto, and Katlego Danke is the favourite daughter, Thati.
Image: Instagram/Siyasanga Papu

After an entertaining and successful first season, Gomora has been renewed for a second  and promises to serve more delicious drama to Mzansi.

One of the producers, Lulu Hela took to social media to share the exciting news.

"Our passion project, Gomora has been renewed for Season 2! Grateful for another opportunity to tell these amazing stories! Grateful to our talented and hardworking cast and crew for their commitment to creating magic every single day. Grateful to the Almighty God for giving us the wisdom, tenacity and strength to produce a project of this magnitude! Grateful to the team at Mzansi Magic for this collaboration!"

Mzansi Magic also posted about renewing Gomora for season two, telling fans of the telenovela to get ready for more action and emotional rollercoaster of a season.

The much loved telenovela has managed to win over Mzansi with it's unending drama. It manages to top the Twitter trends list  after every episode as fans discuss the thrilling storylines and fictional lives of the likes of Mam' Sonto played by veteran actress Connie Chiume or Teddy played by newcomer actor Sicelo Buthelezi.

The telenovela is produced by Kutlwano Ditshele and Thabang Moleya who form part of Seriti Films. Seriti has also given Mzansi series such as The Herd and The Imposter.

Meanwhile, in another happy story for local productions, Shona Ferguson of Ferguson Films also announced that Netflix had renewed Kings Of Joburg for another season

Taking to Instagram, he told fans of the series that Netflix had answered their questions by giving season 2 the green light.  

"I’ve never been asked a question as much as this one, so YES fam. #KingsOfJoburg season 2 loading! Shout out to Netflix SA."

Watch him make the announcement beLow:

TshisaLIVE
