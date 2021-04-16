‘Gomora’ cast & crew ecstatic about series being renewed for season 2

After an entertaining and successful first season, Gomora has been renewed for a second and promises to serve more delicious drama to Mzansi.

One of the producers, Lulu Hela, took to social media to share the exciting news.

“Our passion project Gomora has been renewed for season 2! Grateful for another opportunity to tell these amazing stories. Grateful to our talented and hardworking cast and crew for their commitment to creating magic every single day. Grateful to the Almighty God for giving us the wisdom, tenacity and strength to produce a project of this magnitude.! Grateful to the team at Mzansi Magic for this collaboration.”

Mzansi Magic also posted about renewing Gomora for season two, telling fans of the telenovela to get ready for more action and an emotional rollercoaster of a season.

The much loved telenovela has managed to win over Mzansi with its unending drama. It manages to top the Twitter trends list after every episode as fans discuss the thrilling storylines and fictional lives of Mam’Sonto, played by veteran actress Connie Chiume, or Teddy played by newcomer actor Sicelo Buthelezi.

The telenovela is produced by Kutlwano Ditshele and Thabang Moleya, who form part of Seriti Films. Seriti has also given Mzansi series such as The Herd and The Imposter.