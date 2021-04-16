JusticeForLulu - Somizi shows his support for the family of slain Andile Ntuthela

Somizi Mhlongo-Motaung has joined thousands of people across SA to show support for the family of 40-year-old Andile “Lulu” Ntuthela.

Andile’s body was found in a shallow grave at the home of a friend, who is now a suspect in the case.

This lead to outrage from the LGBTQI+ community, including Idols SA judge Somizi.

The star took Twitter to post a snap of himself in Gqeberha meeting with Andile’s family.