#JusticeForLulu - Somizi shows his support for the family of slain Andile Ntuthela

16 April 2021 - 14:00
The star showed up at the home o Andile 'Lulu' Ntuthela after his body was found in a shallow grave.
Image: Twitter/Somizi

Somizi Mhlongo-Motaung has joined thousands of people across SA to show support for the family of 40-year-old Andile “Lulu” Ntuthela.

Andile’s body was found in a shallow grave at the home of a friend, who is now a suspect in the case.

This lead to outrage from the LGBTQI+ community, including Idols SA judge Somizi.

The star took Twitter to post a snap of himself in Gqeberha meeting with Andile’s family.

Somizi says he will return to the city for the court hearing in June.

According to TimesLIVE, the suspect appeared at the KwaNobuhle magistrate’s court on a charge of murder. He abandoned his bail application.

The case was postponed to 1 June for further investigation.

Many other famous faces have shown support for Andile’s family and the LGBTIQ+ community in the area, including Somizi’s husband Mohale and politicians Naledi Chirwa and Fikile Mbalula. 

This week, Siv Ngesi was accused of “not being a true LGBTQI+ ally” for allegedly not speaking out about Andile’s murder.

Radio personality Anele Mdoda got caught in the crossfire after Twitter users interpreted her tweet about people being bullied into making statements to be in Siv’s defence.

If you want to make a statement by all means. If you want to keep quiet, that is fine too. What you can’t do is bully people into making a statement. The bullying you speak of so much on this app, that’s it. You really want to believe Twitter is different from society,” she tweeted.

