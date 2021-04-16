#JusticeForLulu - Somizi shows his support for the family of slain Andile Ntuthela
Somizi Mhlongo-Motaung has joined thousands of people across SA to show support for the family of 40-year-old Andile “Lulu” Ntuthela.
Andile’s body was found in a shallow grave at the home of a friend, who is now a suspect in the case.
This lead to outrage from the LGBTQI+ community, including Idols SA judge Somizi.
The star took Twitter to post a snap of himself in Gqeberha meeting with Andile’s family.
Flew to Gqeberha this morning to give support to the family of the brutally murdered member of our LGBTIQ+ fam LULU...I'll be back on the 1st June for the court hearing ...#riplulu #ripspha #spokgoane #justiceforlulu pic.twitter.com/0SC4rNIOkU— somizi somGAGA (@somizi) April 15, 2021
Somizi says he will return to the city for the court hearing in June.
According to TimesLIVE, the suspect appeared at the KwaNobuhle magistrate’s court on a charge of murder. He abandoned his bail application.
The case was postponed to 1 June for further investigation.
Many other famous faces have shown support for Andile’s family and the LGBTIQ+ community in the area, including Somizi’s husband Mohale and politicians Naledi Chirwa and Fikile Mbalula.
WHEN WILL IT STOP?! 😞 #JusticeForLulu pic.twitter.com/IBuJCOBz6j— Mohale Motaung (@mohale_motaung) April 12, 2021
Lulu from Uitenhage was brutally killed for his sexuality*.— |Mr Fix (@MbalulaFikile) April 13, 2021
Bigotry and hate have no space in our society - all of us we must use our voices to call out homophobia. We can’t call ourselves a free society of people still die for simply being who they are. #JusticeForLulu
Horrifying💔 It was #justiceforspha in less than 2 weeks ago. Please, if you’re around the area, please do show up at Kwanobuhle District Court, Uitenhage tomorrow at 9am. Homophobia doesn’t end at “it’s just my opinion” it ends in brutal murder! #justiceforLulu https://t.co/DMYVVjYisK— Naledi Chirwa (@NalediChirwa) April 12, 2021
This week, Siv Ngesi was accused of “not being a true LGBTQI+ ally” for allegedly not speaking out about Andile’s murder.
Radio personality Anele Mdoda got caught in the crossfire after Twitter users interpreted her tweet about people being bullied into making statements to be in Siv’s defence.
“If you want to make a statement by all means. If you want to keep quiet, that is fine too. What you can’t do is bully people into making a statement. The bullying you speak of so much on this app, that’s it. You really want to believe Twitter is different from society,” she tweeted.