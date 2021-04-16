‘Silence is complacency and we cannot be complacent’: Miss SA ‘triggered’ by Lufuno Mavhunga’s death

Miss SA Shudufhadzo Musida has opened about how the viral video of schoolgirl Lufuno Mavhunga being bullied by another pupil was a trigger for her.

This week, a video of Lufuno being bullied by a pupil at Mbilwi Secondary School in the Vhembe East education district made the rounds on social media.

In the video, the grade 10 pupil can be seen being confronted by two girls. One signals the other to move while she gets closer to slap Lufuno many times.

The victim grabs the pupil who is assaulting her in an attempt to block the blows. Other pupils can be heard in the background cheering the alleged perpetrator, who is also in grade 10.

After the video went viral, Lufuno allegedly committed suicide.

The incident was confirmed by Limpopo education spokesperson Tidimalo Chuene.