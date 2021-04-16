WATCH | Focalistic’s upcoming single ‘GUPTA’ already has engines revved

Pitori Maradonna, aka Focalistic, is about to drop his single, and the teasers have the internet hot and ready for its release!

He has been topping the charts with Ke Star and even caught the attention of Diddy, and Focalistic is ready to drop another track that has fans hooked and wanting more.

Taking to Twitter with clips of the song, Focalistic and his entourage are seen jamming to the upcoming hit entitled GUPTA.

Watch the clip here: