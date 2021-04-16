TshisaLIVE

WATCH | Focalistic’s upcoming single ‘GUPTA’ already has engines revved

16 April 2021 - 08:00
Focalistic has a new song on the way, and Twitter gave their stamp of approval!
Focalistic has a new song on the way, and Twitter gave their stamp of approval!
Image: Instagram/Focalistic

Pitori Maradonna, aka Focalistic, is about to drop his single, and the teasers have the internet hot and ready for its release!

He has been topping the charts with Ke Star and even caught the attention of Diddy, and Focalistic is ready to drop another track that has fans hooked and wanting more.

Taking to Twitter with clips of the song, Focalistic and his entourage are seen jamming to the upcoming hit entitled GUPTA.

Watch the clip here:

According to tweeps, who heard just a few seconds of the track, it's a bop! 

Focalistic is fast becoming one of SA's most highly-acclaimed amapiano stars, but that hasn't stopped the haters from chiming in.

Last year, after much debate, the star was crowned as SA's hottest MC by the MTV Base Hottest MCs 2020 panelists.

This lead to mixed reactions, with some questioning whether his music even qualified as hip-hop, leading him to distance himself from the genre.

Speaking to TshisaLIVE, the star explained his reasons.

“For me, it's bigger than a genre, it's about inspiring kids. It's about me being Focalistic in my space and that's bigger than a genre or that's bigger than 'I'm a hip-hop artist' or 'I'm a lyricist'. I've never claimed to be that. In fact, what I am is relatable to everyone in the hood, that's why I say 'a se trap ke pina tsa ko Kasi'.” said Focalistic.

Focalistic addresses haters over comments that he didn’t 'deserve' his accolades

"Last year I was named the hottest MC in SA and after that I retired from hip-hop because there's too much politics," Focalistic explained.
TshisaLIVE
1 week ago

WATCH | Usher jams to Kabza’s amapiano hit, and the streets are a mess

First Diddy, now Usher? Kabza is your favs fav!
TshisaLIVE
2 weeks ago

LISTEN | Focalistic reflects on how saying 'A se trap ke pina tsa ko kasi' changed his life!

"It's also crazy that saying 'Ase trap ke pina tsa ko kasi' ... one can end up in Times Square, I think for me that's crazy!"
TshisaLIVE
3 weeks ago

Most read

  1. Muvhango’s Gugu: 'I would never stay friends with someone like Imani in real ... TshisaLIVE
  2. WATCH | MaMkhize splurges on a R16m Rolls-Royce Cullinan — leaving Mzansi shook! TshisaLIVE
  3. IN PICS | Inside the hotel where AKA and Nelli spent their last hours together TshisaLIVE
  4. More details about the discovery of Nelli Tembe's body emerge TshisaLIVE
  5. Inside Nelli Tembe's dream to run a Michelin star restaurant TshisaLIVE

Latest Videos

Get rewarded for going green with Imagined Earth's new recycling app
Norma no-show: Zondo authorises summons after Gigaba's estranged wife skips ...
X