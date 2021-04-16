‘We will always love you, Anele’: Final farewell for Nelli Tembe

A live stream of the service was broadcast on YouTube for those wanting to pay their respects, and garnered more than 21,700 concurrent views during the ceremony.

The programme notes carried several messages from family members, including her siblings

“Anele deserved the whole world and so much more. Though she is physically gone, she’ll always be in our hearts and it was an honour to be able to call her family” Lwandle Ngidi wrote.

Nosipho Tembe shared words that Nelli would have said if she were there.

“In her own words (because she wasn’t too fond of her name, LOL). My name is Anele but I am not my name. I don’t see myself being enough to anyone, even myself. I am more than enough.”

Nelli’s sister Zama read her obituary, ending her address with the heartfelt promise: “We will always love you, Anele.”

Musical tributes were rendered by the KwaZulu-Natal Philharmonic Orchestra, conducted by Bongani Tembe, and the Clermont Community Choir. Words of comfort were shared by pastors Sinhle Cindi and Merick Habile.