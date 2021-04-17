Bridget Masinga drops pearls of wisdom

Bridget has been candid about her struggles with mental health in the past, especially after the heartbreak of losing two unborn babies in the space of 10 months several years ago.

Reflecting on the emotional journey she went through, she encouraged women in similar circumstances to not lose faith.

Her latest message of encouragement echoes that of musician Brenda Mtambo, who told fans to “choose yourself. Choose you always. It gets lonely, I know, but choose you!”

Brenda opened up about her struggles this week, revealing that she had been “surviving” on chronic medication for anxiety for over a year, and was now was taking back her life.

“This is me coming back to myself, as I have forgotten who I was and honestly I wasn't functioning well mentally for some time now. This is me pouring my heart to therapy and claiming my life again. Mental health is a real thing.

“I know I have to survive this and get well for myself and also my kids. I decided to name my upcoming album Sane, as a reminder that I am well. That all is well, that I can come out of this pit and live and be happy again,” she wrote.