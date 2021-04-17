‘Thank you for choosing me’- Thembi Seete’s cute love note for her son will leave you deep in the feels!

Gomora star Thembi Seete has taken to social media to share a message of love and appreciation for her baby boy Dakalo on his birthday.

The star wished her son “Boom Boom” all the best on his third birthday and gushed over how big he is getting.

"My mokomosos, my love, the big boss Dakalo. You are turning three today. You have the biggest heart. You are smart, sweet and affectionate my nana. Funny, wild DK, so strong that I can’t even pick you up anymore, nana. You are growing fast," wrote Thembi.

The actress also thanked her baby for making life as a mother a joyful experience.

“You make me happy each day DK. You make everything okay and easy. You make my days pleasant every day. You bring so much joy in all our lives.

“Thank you for choosing me Boom Boom,” said Thembi.