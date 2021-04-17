TshisaLIVE

WATCH | A church choir & ‘heavenly decor’ - Inside Cassper Nyovest’s lavish baby blessing for his son

17 April 2021 - 10:00
A choir, including Cassper's father, sang for Mufasa's baby boy.
Image: Instagram/Cassper Nyovest

AMN star Cassper Nyovest has taken to social media to celebrate his son Khotso’s blessing ceremony.

The event was a lavish affair with Khotso’s grandpa singing in a church choir to celebrate the big day.

“My son is getting baptised today at our family church. Such a beautiful feeling. My father is part of the church choir by the way. Today he is singing for his grandson,” wrote Cassper.

A series of snaps from Cassper’s Instagram Stories gave fans a glimpse of the white and gold decor.

Standing front and centre was a tall cake below a sign reading “Khotso’s Christening”.

He also posted a video of his uncle dancing alongside the caption “I got it from my uncle”.

Cassper and his missus threw a baby baptism for their little one.
Image: Cassper Nyovest's Instagram
Cassper and his missus threw a baby baptism for their little one.
Image: Cassper Nyovest's Instagram
Cassper and his missus threw a baby baptism for their little one.
Image: Cassper Nyovest's Instagram

Fans took to social media to congratulate Cassper and mommy Thobeka Majozi on their baby boy’s big day.

Check out some of the reactions from Mzansi:

