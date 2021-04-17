WATCH | A church choir & ‘heavenly decor’ - Inside Cassper Nyovest’s lavish baby blessing for his son
AMN star Cassper Nyovest has taken to social media to celebrate his son Khotso’s blessing ceremony.
The event was a lavish affair with Khotso’s grandpa singing in a church choir to celebrate the big day.
“My son is getting baptised today at our family church. Such a beautiful feeling. My father is part of the church choir by the way. Today he is singing for his grandson,” wrote Cassper.
A series of snaps from Cassper’s Instagram Stories gave fans a glimpse of the white and gold decor.
Standing front and centre was a tall cake below a sign reading “Khotso’s Christening”.
He also posted a video of his uncle dancing alongside the caption “I got it from my uncle”.
Fans took to social media to congratulate Cassper and mommy Thobeka Majozi on their baby boy’s big day.
Check out some of the reactions from Mzansi:
