WATCH | Kenny K throws epic birthday party for his wifey

Businessman Kenny Kunene doesn't play when it comes to throwing a party, and recently stopped the TL with his wife's birthday bash.

Kenny posted a video from the party on Instagram this week, wishing his missus a happy birthday, explaining that they were having a celebration at home.

Guests included close friends, family and Patriotic Alliance members. They arrived to a red carpet and welcome drinks.

There were balloons all over the garden, and even a VIP marquee with ice buckets and couches.

A second “dinner” marquee had a long table with plates, cutlery and décor ready for the main course.

“We are at home chilling,” Kenny said, showing off the garden, refreshment stand and DJ booth.