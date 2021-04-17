WATCH | Kenny K throws epic birthday party for his wifey
Businessman Kenny Kunene doesn't play when it comes to throwing a party, and recently stopped the TL with his wife's birthday bash.
Kenny posted a video from the party on Instagram this week, wishing his missus a happy birthday, explaining that they were having a celebration at home.
Guests included close friends, family and Patriotic Alliance members. They arrived to a red carpet and welcome drinks.
There were balloons all over the garden, and even a VIP marquee with ice buckets and couches.
A second “dinner” marquee had a long table with plates, cutlery and décor ready for the main course.
“We are at home chilling,” Kenny said, showing off the garden, refreshment stand and DJ booth.
Kenny also paid tribute to his wife, wishing a blessing on her as she celebrated another year.
“Celebrating my wife and my best friend's birthday party at home with our friends. May the Almighty keep you safe for me and our children, my love. Happy birthday. I love you lot, MaRemo,” he wrote.