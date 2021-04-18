'Kamo Mphela is the new age Lebo Mathosa' claim has the TL in a mess

This is not the first time that a star has been compared to the great Mathosa, with actresses Keabetswe “KB” Motsilanyane and Bahumi Madisakwane playing the star in a 2019 biopic.

Their portrayals split social media, with many claiming they were the wrong actresses for the job.

KB told TshisaLIVE that playing the role came with a lot of expectations

“People think we get on set every day and [are] having a jol. No, we cry every day. We feel so burdened. No, we get it. I mean, if there was someone who could play this role and be Lebo Mathosa, we wouldn't have this day. We wouldn't need this biopic.”

Bahumi's father, Somizi, hit back at criticism of his daughter, telling her: “Never ever question why you get certain opportunities in life. You deserve everything and you must take anything and everything they said you would never have.”