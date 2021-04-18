'Kamo Mphela is the new age Lebo Mathosa' claim has the TL in a mess
Amapiano musician and dancer Kamo Mphela has once again split the TL, after a tweep compared her to the legendary Lebo Mathosa.
The social media meltdown started earlier this week when a fan hailed Kamo as “the new age Lebo Mathosa”.
While some agreed with the praise, others dragged the fan and told her to not compare the two.
DJ Miss Pru weighed in, saying that Kamo was forging her own path.
“Can we not compare Kamo Mphela to anyone, she’s creating a legacy of her own. She’s so talented,” she said.
Can we not compare Kamo Mphela to anyone, she’s creating a legacy of her own. She’s so talented— uHulumeni had a PriceToPay (@MissPru_Dj) April 14, 2021
Here are some of the other reactions:
There will never be another Lebo Mathosa.— #Nako | A Freaq Named Bluza (@AFreaqNmdBluza) April 14, 2021
Kamo Mphela will create her own legacy https://t.co/JJZ8TE3Bes
you know what’s depressing? the fact that someone said Kamo Mphela is the new age Lebo Mathosa. Like I get in terms or stardom, but discography wise the comparison is so off in my opinion.— her future’s brighter than her forehead (@zoehsam_) April 14, 2021
Yal could have compared your Kamo Mphela to at least Chomee, but instead chose a whole Lebo Mathosa?? Oh Wow! pic.twitter.com/2HbnQBiWQy— Khethabahle 🇦🇺🇿🇦 (@kheth_abahle) April 14, 2021
I feel like yoll give Kamo Mphela way too much credit now, I still believe her dancing still outweighs her music, if it wasn't for her dance moves she wouldn't be this far.. yoll are really disrespecting Lebo Mathosa— Wandile Mkhize (@FanFan_Mkhize) April 14, 2021
Sam:Kamo Mphela is the new age Mathosa— Sizonqoba Nkambule (@Sizonqoba6) April 14, 2021
Kamo:Aayi cheese aayyi beef Aayi chickini
Ok It's Fine!!! https://t.co/pAvz9tZINL
if Kamo Mphela is the new age Lebo Mathosa let her be pic.twitter.com/CCESLUJkYr— JabulaniMacdonald⚡ (@Jabu_Macdonald) April 14, 2021
Not to be rude, but Kamo Mphela is the next Kamo Mphela, but she definitely has that Lebo Mathosa Str Factor https://t.co/qTkpnrfiHO— Looku Looku 🎬🎭 (@TheeJohnOtto) April 14, 2021
I love Kamo Mphela btw— 𝐒𝐚𝐛𝐞𝐥𝐨 💙 (@Premiumnv) April 14, 2021
but just don't compare her to iconic singers like Lebo Mathosa .
🙅
This is not the first time that a star has been compared to the great Mathosa, with actresses Keabetswe “KB” Motsilanyane and Bahumi Madisakwane playing the star in a 2019 biopic.
Their portrayals split social media, with many claiming they were the wrong actresses for the job.
KB told TshisaLIVE that playing the role came with a lot of expectations
“People think we get on set every day and [are] having a jol. No, we cry every day. We feel so burdened. No, we get it. I mean, if there was someone who could play this role and be Lebo Mathosa, we wouldn't have this day. We wouldn't need this biopic.”
Bahumi's father, Somizi, hit back at criticism of his daughter, telling her: “Never ever question why you get certain opportunities in life. You deserve everything and you must take anything and everything they said you would never have.”