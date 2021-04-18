TshisaLIVE

'Kamo Mphela is the new age Lebo Mathosa' claim has the TL in a mess

Kyle Zeeman Senior entertainment reporter
18 April 2021 - 10:00
Kamo Mphela was compared to Lebo Mathosa.
Image: Kamo Mphela/ Instagram

Amapiano musician and dancer Kamo Mphela has once again split the TL, after a tweep compared her to the legendary Lebo Mathosa.

The social media meltdown started earlier this week when a fan hailed Kamo as “the new age Lebo Mathosa”.

While some agreed with the praise, others dragged the fan and told her to not compare the two.

DJ Miss Pru weighed in, saying that Kamo was forging her own path.

Can we not compare Kamo Mphela to anyone, she’s creating a legacy of her own. She’s so talented,” she said.

Here are some of the other reactions:

This is not the first time that a star has been compared to the great Mathosa, with actresses Keabetswe “KB” Motsilanyane and Bahumi Madisakwane playing the star in a 2019 biopic.

Their portrayals split social media, with many claiming they were the wrong actresses for the job.

KB told TshisaLIVE that playing the role came with a lot of expectations

“People think we get on set every day and [are] having a jol. No, we cry every day. We feel so burdened. No, we get it. I mean, if there was someone who could play this role and be Lebo Mathosa, we wouldn't have this day. We wouldn't need this biopic.”

Bahumi's father, Somizi, hit back at criticism of his daughter, telling her: “Never ever question why you get certain opportunities in life. You deserve everything and you must take anything and everything they said you would never have.”

