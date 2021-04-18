‘She was a beautiful soul’: Nelli Tembe remembered as hard worker not spoilt by rich family

Before she was thrown into the spotlight as the fiancée of one of SA’s best-known musicians, Anele “Nelli” Tembe was a budding chef with big dreams.

The 22-year-old died last Sunday after falling from the 10th floor of the five-star Pepperclub Hotel in Cape Town. Police say the incident is under investigation.

While many mourned the passing of “Nelli, the fiancée of rapper Kiernan ‘AKA’ Forbes”, those who knew her more intimately grieved at the loss of a young talent.

Born on October 11 1998 in Durban to Moses Tembe and the late Lulu Tembe, Nelli Tembe attended Glenwood Preparatory School and Durban Girls College, where she excelled in sports and arts, including ice skating, soccer, ballet and modelling.

She was captain of her soccer team and tried acting but ultimately found her calling in the kitchen. After matriculating she enrolled at the internationally acclaimed Jackie Cameron School of Food and Wine in the KwaZulu-Natal midlands in 2018.

Displaying much of the same drive that made her father one of KwaZulu-Natal’s most prominent businessmen, she immediately made her mark. When told how tough the career was, she told Cameron she would do whatever it took to impress.