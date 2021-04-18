TshisaLIVE

WATCH | Heartfelt hugs & happy tears as Pearl Thusi returns home to her kids

Chrizelda Kekana Entertainment reporter
18 April 2021 - 11:00
Pearl Thusi is back home in Mzansi and no one is happier than her kids.
Pearl Thusi is back home in Mzansi and no one is happier than her kids.
Image: Pearl Thusi/ Instagram

After spending months away from home and her children, actress Pearl Thusi finally wrapped her work and touched down in Mzansi.

Pearl has been working on an upcoming new season of the Netflix series Wu Assassins in Thailand. Upon return, all she wanted was her lil munchkins

She captured her emotional reunion with her kids in a video later posted to Instagram.

“This is the second time I’m surprising Thando, after being gone for much long time. So they just arriving from school, and they are not supposed to know that I’m here. So let’s see how they react,” Pearl said at the beginning of the video.

“Oh my, I've missed those voices,” she mouths in the video as she hears her daughters' approaching footsteps.

Pearl hides in the corner waiting to surprise her children. As they walk in, they get a big shock and the trio all come together for a big heartfelt embrace.

Pearl's oldest, Thando, couldn't deal with the flood of emotions and burst into tears, which led Pearl to get emotional as well.

Little Okuhle just wanted to immediately go into updating her mommy on what she's missed, like how cute her blue school bag is.

Watch the cute video below:

YOU MIGHT ALSO LIKE:

‘You continue to be loved even with our hearts in pieces’ — Pearl Thusi pens letter to her father one year after his death

Losing her father has left Pearl deeply heartbroken.
TshisaLIVE
1 week ago

‘I can’t believe an imperfect person got to experience a perfect love’ - Pearl T gushes over daughter Okuhle

Pearl T's cute love note to her daughter will leave you DEEP in the feels.
TshisaLIVE
1 month ago

Pearl Thusi trends after tweep drags her into TL GBV debates, claims she 'supports perpetrators'

Pearl Thusi's fans are convinced that Black Twitter hates the actress for her success, hence she always trends ...
TshisaLIVE
1 month ago

'I hope you knew how much I love you': Pearl Thusi misses her late father

Pearl misses her late father dearly
TshisaLIVE
2 months ago

Most read

  1. Nelli Tembe's father Moses: 'Anele was neither suicidal nor did she commit ... TshisaLIVE
  2. Inside Nelli Tembe's dream to run a Michelin star restaurant TshisaLIVE
  3. AKA's fiancée Nelli Tembe laid to rest on Friday TshisaLIVE
  4. ‘Bringing her home was the hardest thing I’ve ever done’ — Nelli Tembe’s ... TshisaLIVE
  5. ‘We will always love you, Anele’: Final farewell for Nelli Tembe TshisaLIVE

Latest Videos

Get rewarded for going green with Imagined Earth's new recycling app
Norma no-show: Zondo authorises summons after Gigaba's estranged wife skips ...
X