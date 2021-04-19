TshisaLIVE

#HandsOffJohnWick — DJ Speedsta gets dragged for dissing amapiano DJs

19 April 2021 - 13:15
The TL takes 'amapiano-hate' pretty seriously.
Image: Gallo Images/Oupa Bopape

Musician and TV personality DJ Speedsta has been slammed on the TL, after he claimed that Amapiano DJs all “play the same songs”.

The hip-hop DJ decided to declare war on amapiano at the weekend, name dropping one of the hottest tracks right now: John Wick by De Mthuda.

“Piano DJs all play the same songs. John Wick four times a night,” tweeted DJ Speedsta.

This comment led to a frenzy of piano stans taking to the star's mentions.

Many defended the amapiano genre, telling Speedsta to sit this one out.

The backlash led to a conversation about the genre, that saw rapper Cassper Nyovest weigh in.

Dabbling in piano himself, the star took to his social media to praise how anyone can make a hit, regardless of who you are.

“The one thing I love about amapiano is that there are no gatekeepers. Ha gona bosso. It's either your song is hot or it's not!” tweeted Cassper.

He claimed the genre moves to the beat of its own drum.

“Jealousy will always be there but there's no way you can control the piano culture. The music doesn't live in radio or TV. It lives in people's hearts and in the street. The music does the talking,” he said.

