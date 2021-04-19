HandsOffJohnWick — DJ Speedsta gets dragged for dissing amapiano DJs

Musician and TV personality DJ Speedsta has been slammed on the TL, after he claimed that Amapiano DJs all “play the same songs”.

The hip-hop DJ decided to declare war on amapiano at the weekend, name dropping one of the hottest tracks right now: John Wick by De Mthuda.

“Piano DJs all play the same songs. John Wick four times a night,” tweeted DJ Speedsta.