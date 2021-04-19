#HandsOffJohnWick — DJ Speedsta gets dragged for dissing amapiano DJs
Musician and TV personality DJ Speedsta has been slammed on the TL, after he claimed that Amapiano DJs all “play the same songs”.
The hip-hop DJ decided to declare war on amapiano at the weekend, name dropping one of the hottest tracks right now: John Wick by De Mthuda.
“Piano DJs all play the same songs. John Wick four times a night,” tweeted DJ Speedsta.
Piano DJ’s all play the same songs. John wick 4 times a night 🙆🏽♂️🙆🏽♂️— DJ Speedsta (@speedstabro) April 17, 2021
This comment led to a frenzy of piano stans taking to the star's mentions.
Many defended the amapiano genre, telling Speedsta to sit this one out.
Rather that than “all I do is win” chile https://t.co/BSu19wzunu— Mihlali Ndamase (@mihlalii_n) April 17, 2021
Akere " John Wick " is better than all your songs combined. https://t.co/frHdsi2e2J— $ ͪ ⷶ ͧ ᷠ_ ᷜ ͤ ꙷ ᷦ🕊️ (@_ShaunKeyz) April 17, 2021
Speedsta is right on this one......today's sets are all the same. DJs won't make changes/updates to their Playlist even if it's the same as others. Why are they scared of introducing new music & being different?— Owé2 🇿🇦 (@Jobe_KaKhali) April 17, 2021
Dj speedsta: Piano DJ’s all play the same songs. John wick 4 times a night— Malume please (@Adverttown) April 17, 2021
*John wick plays for the 5th time*
The crowd: pic.twitter.com/4ZCOx5tbzi
I can almost guess a whole hip hop set before I even hear it. https://t.co/fRH13ymiLr— Mpume Luvuno🌻❤ (@Mpume_Luv) April 17, 2021
I’d rather listen to John Wick 7 days nge week’e than hear “ALL I DO IS WIN WIN WIN” ya nonsense. https://t.co/1tKzANoNYD— touch of red (@SummerShikwane) April 17, 2021
Lmao, I don’t think it’s about what you said anymore.. it’s that it’s YOU who said it 💀 https://t.co/QwJPK9GKvi— Tau. (@Malome_Steez) April 17, 2021
The backlash led to a conversation about the genre, that saw rapper Cassper Nyovest weigh in.
Dabbling in piano himself, the star took to his social media to praise how anyone can make a hit, regardless of who you are.
“The one thing I love about amapiano is that there are no gatekeepers. Ha gona bosso. It's either your song is hot or it's not!” tweeted Cassper.
The one thing I love about Amapiano is that there are no gate keepers. Ha gona bosso. It's either your song is hot or it's not!!!— Don Billiato (@casspernyovest) April 18, 2021
He claimed the genre moves to the beat of its own drum.
“Jealousy will always be there but there's no way you can control the piano culture. The music doesn't live in radio or TV. It lives in people's hearts and in the street. The music does the talking,” he said.
Jealousy will always be there but there's no way you can control the Piano culture. The music doesn't live in radio or TV. It lives in people's hearts and in the street. The music does the talking. https://t.co/k9ZX8eIlMU— Don Billiato (@casspernyovest) April 18, 2021