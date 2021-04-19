TshisaLIVE

Makhadzi leaves Mzansi in tears with song dedicated to Lufuno Mavhunga

Chrizelda Kekana Entertainment reporter
19 April 2021 - 11:00
Makhadzi dedicated a song to the late Lufuno Mavhunga.
Image: Thulani Mbele

As family and friends gathered to lay 15-year-old Lufuno Mavhunga to rest at the weekend, Limpopo-born musician Makhadzi dedicated a heartbreaking song about being bullied to the late pupil.

News of Lufuno’s death made headlines last week after it emerged the teenager had allegedly taken her own life, just hours after being beaten by another pupil. The video in which Lufuno was beaten by another pupil went viral on social media.

Matorokisi hitmaker Makhadzi debuted the track Muvhiki Wanga, which she dedicated to the teen at a recent performance and it brought people to tears — as it tackles the scourge of bullying in society.

In the middle of her performance, Makhadzi paused to explain to the audience she  had written the song for herself after being bullied numerous times throughout her life.  

As a victim of bullying herself — both on social media and in real life — Makhadzi in the song repeats some of the things bullies have used against her, like her body, facial features and voice, but lets her bullies know that she's accepted herself and loves herself regardless of their comments.

Listen to a part of the song in the video below:

Here are some of the reactions to the performance:

Lufuno's death sparked widespread outrage and for Miss SA Shudufhadzo Musida, the teenager's story hit close to home.

The Limpopo-born Miss SA opened about how the viral video of Lufuno being bullied was a trigger for her.

Taking to her Insta Stories, Shudufhadzo shared her story about being bullied when she was a minor.

“When I was 11/12 I got beaten up so bad by a group of guys and girls and I remember apologising so much. I remember the girls cheering on the guy who was kicking my ribs until I realised it wouldn’t help stop so I didn’t bother crying because I knew that wouldn’t help.

“My mom knew a little about the bullying but never how bad it is was. I was in pain for about a week but I couldn’t tell anyone. The Lufuno story is so triggering. All I can see is how she just stood there and didn’t do anything because you get to that point,” said Shudufhadzo.

