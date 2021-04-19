Makhadzi leaves Mzansi in tears with song dedicated to Lufuno Mavhunga
As family and friends gathered to lay 15-year-old Lufuno Mavhunga to rest at the weekend, Limpopo-born musician Makhadzi dedicated a heartbreaking song about being bullied to the late pupil.
News of Lufuno’s death made headlines last week after it emerged the teenager had allegedly taken her own life, just hours after being beaten by another pupil. The video in which Lufuno was beaten by another pupil went viral on social media.
Matorokisi hitmaker Makhadzi debuted the track Muvhiki Wanga, which she dedicated to the teen at a recent performance and it brought people to tears — as it tackles the scourge of bullying in society.
In the middle of her performance, Makhadzi paused to explain to the audience she had written the song for herself after being bullied numerous times throughout her life.
As a victim of bullying herself — both on social media and in real life — Makhadzi in the song repeats some of the things bullies have used against her, like her body, facial features and voice, but lets her bullies know that she's accepted herself and loves herself regardless of their comments.
Listen to a part of the song in the video below:
My noise is ugly and I took after my aunt Yourself stop reminding me My noise I know it and I love it.. Stop reminding me about my head I know about... Stop reminding me about my body I know it.....— Ndi MuVenda (@Ndi_Muvenda_) April 17, 2021
Makhadzi tribute Song To Lufuno I can't get enough of this emotion song pic.twitter.com/a9BnGw4tlp
Here are some of the reactions to the performance:
Makhadzi tribute song To Lufuno is so emotional so many stories in one song 💔😢— Ndi MuVenda (@Ndi_Muvenda_) April 17, 2021
It’s so sad💔. Especially knowing Makhadzi herself has experienced bullying first hand 💔💔. So Lufuno’s death was probably very much of a trigger to her https://t.co/Wzfn4PJczy— Fhumulani 🤍 (@_Tshisevhe) April 17, 2021
I'll never forget how some of you cheered and kikiki'ed while one of your famous tweeps bullied Makhadzi, you grown adults. That's exactly what happened at Mbilwi but here we are, fake outraged, crying for blood. Rubbish!— Lufuno_Linda🖤 (@Soft_life_liver) April 17, 2021
https://t.co/XnNNbCWld2— PrinceBenza (@BenzaPrince) April 16, 2021
Makhadzi Feat Prince Benza 🔥🔥🔥
Tribute to lufuno ( muvhili wanga)
Produced by Prince Benza
StopBullying💔💔💔
ChezaPrinceBenza
Brothers and Sisters we are all equal in the eyes of the lord therefore lets not judge each other by our physical appearance pic.twitter.com/1P4CDcFl9k
Lufuno's death sparked widespread outrage and for Miss SA Shudufhadzo Musida, the teenager's story hit close to home.
The Limpopo-born Miss SA opened about how the viral video of Lufuno being bullied was a trigger for her.
Taking to her Insta Stories, Shudufhadzo shared her story about being bullied when she was a minor.
“When I was 11/12 I got beaten up so bad by a group of guys and girls and I remember apologising so much. I remember the girls cheering on the guy who was kicking my ribs until I realised it wouldn’t help stop so I didn’t bother crying because I knew that wouldn’t help.
“My mom knew a little about the bullying but never how bad it is was. I was in pain for about a week but I couldn’t tell anyone. The Lufuno story is so triggering. All I can see is how she just stood there and didn’t do anything because you get to that point,” said Shudufhadzo.