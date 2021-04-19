Makhadzi leaves Mzansi in tears with song dedicated to Lufuno Mavhunga

As family and friends gathered to lay 15-year-old Lufuno Mavhunga to rest at the weekend, Limpopo-born musician Makhadzi dedicated a heartbreaking song about being bullied to the late pupil.

News of Lufuno’s death made headlines last week after it emerged the teenager had allegedly taken her own life, just hours after being beaten by another pupil. The video in which Lufuno was beaten by another pupil went viral on social media.

Matorokisi hitmaker Makhadzi debuted the track Muvhiki Wanga, which she dedicated to the teen at a recent performance and it brought people to tears — as it tackles the scourge of bullying in society.

In the middle of her performance, Makhadzi paused to explain to the audience she had written the song for herself after being bullied numerous times throughout her life.

As a victim of bullying herself — both on social media and in real life — Makhadzi in the song repeats some of the things bullies have used against her, like her body, facial features and voice, but lets her bullies know that she's accepted herself and loves herself regardless of their comments.

Listen to a part of the song in the video below: