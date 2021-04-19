Nokuthula Mavuso opens up about being bullied as a kid

Actress Nokuthula Mavuso has opened up about the bullying she experienced as a school kid and how she went “crazy” when she found out that someone was bullying her daughter and had to shut it down immediately.

Triggered by the untimely death of Limpopo-born Lufuno Mavhunga, Nokuthula shared in a now-deleted tweet that she was bullied at school to such an extent that she was suicidal at age 11.

Lufuno, from Nzhelele in Limpopo, allegedly committed suicide after a video of her being bullied by fellow pupils went viral.

“I was suicidal at age 11. I was ready to tap out. Being dark skinned, very skinny with coarse hair. Being reminded that I was abandoned,” Nokuthula shared.

In a separate tweet, the actress explained how she was one of the kids who had to learn to fight because they were being bullied.

“Some of us learnt ukulwa (to fight) because we were bullied. Not just at school but at home too.”