Nokuthula Mavuso opens up about being bullied as a kid
“Some of us learnt ukulwa (to fight) because we were bullied.”
Actress Nokuthula Mavuso has opened up about the bullying she experienced as a school kid and how she went “crazy” when she found out that someone was bullying her daughter and had to shut it down immediately.
Triggered by the untimely death of Limpopo-born Lufuno Mavhunga, Nokuthula shared in a now-deleted tweet that she was bullied at school to such an extent that she was suicidal at age 11.
Lufuno, from Nzhelele in Limpopo, allegedly committed suicide after a video of her being bullied by fellow pupils went viral.
“I was suicidal at age 11. I was ready to tap out. Being dark skinned, very skinny with coarse hair. Being reminded that I was abandoned,” Nokuthula shared.
In a separate tweet, the actress explained how she was one of the kids who had to learn to fight because they were being bullied.
“Some of us learnt ukulwa (to fight) because we were bullied. Not just at school but at home too.”
Some of us learnt ukulwa because we were bullied. Not just at school but at home too.— 🌈Nokuthula Mavuso (@NoxNonozi) April 14, 2021
Nokuthula equated bullying to “witchcraft” and expressed how she wished Lufuno had a safe space to give her refuge during the tough time she faced before she resorted to taking her life.
“I wish Lufuno knew she had a safe space somewhere. The teen years are tough enough sans being bullied.
"Your body is changing, hormones ka mo, figuring out what you're gonna do post high school... My heart breaks for loya mntwana.”
Commenting on the viral video, Nokuthula expressed her heartbreak at what she saw.
The look of defeat on her face... she knew she stood no chance. 💔— 🌈Nokuthula Mavuso (@NoxNonozi) April 14, 2021
As she engaged with tweeps on her TL, Nokuthula, who is a proud mother of two, shared how she didn't hesitate to get involved when she found out that her oldest daughter was being bullied.
“I went all Angelina (her character in The River) last year when Watle started school and some kid bullied her. I went marching to the school same day demanded to meet the parents. The teacher a tshogile gore (was so scared).”
Sharing her own experience, songstress Simphiwe Dana spoke about how the mother of a child bullying her child seemed confused and in denial.
“I remember the parent of my child’s bully being very confused, in denial, and ultimately indignant. We had to cool the relationship for a while until she was ready to understand that her child wasn’t as sweet as her experience of him was.”
I remember the parent of my child’s bully being very confused, in denial, and ultimately indignant. We had to cool the relationship for a while until she was ready to understand that her child wasn’t as sweet as her experience of him was— #BamakoIsHere (@simphiwedana) April 14, 2021