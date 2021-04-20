Criselda Kananda and Penny Lebyane speak out against sexual advances from seniors

“l didn’t know what it was until l asked a female older colleague and she told me. l was so (fuming emoji). Up to this day l can’t stand that man,” wrote Penny.

Criselda replied, sharing her own experience with a “president” who used the same move on her.

“A certain president did this and immediately lost the title in my eyes. I started referring to him as ‘Mr so and so’, not as president any more. Respect is earned,” said Criselda.

The pair are often outspoken about issues that affect women.

Earlier this year when conversations about gender-based violence heated the TL, Penny weighed in. The star claimed the entertainment industry is a “boy’s club” and has lead to perpetrators being protected.

“They have always felt invisible, hence the arrogance. It’s a cartel, a clique of messed grown a** men who’ve got away with so much. They have destroyed lives, careers, marriages and souls. Some victims are living but dead, others literally died,” said Penny.