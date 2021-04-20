TshisaLIVE

Fake news! Trolls create a GoFundMe page for Yvonne Chaka Chaka’s ‘burial’

“I'm gonna die in God's time, not when they want me to ,” Yvonne said.

Chrizelda Kekana Entertainment reporter
20 April 2021 - 15:00
Veteran musician Yvonne Chaka Chaka is alive and well.
Veteran musician Yvonne Chaka Chaka is alive and well.
Image: Gallo Images/Sunday Times/Alaister Russell

Legendary musician Yvonne Chaka Chaka has slammed the unknown culprit who she's described as a “sadist” for posting her obituary on the internet and starting a GoFundMe page for her “burial”.

Taking to her Twitter on Monday evening, a shocked Yvonne told followers about the unknown person who had posted her obituary, implying she had died and asked people to contribute towards her burial costs.

Some fool posted my obituary and even asked people to contribute in a go fund me acc. For my burial ... How mean can you be?”

While she condemned the culprit and agreed with followers that the person was “evil”, Yvonne told TshisaLIVE when she first heard of the page she couldn't help but laugh.

“I laughed at it! A friend of mine in LA, sent me an e-mail with the link and the following day I saw it on my Google alert, so I laughed about it because I know there's mean people out there.”

Yvonne said her friend asked her if she was sick or if there was any reason that could have prompted the person to do such a thing.

The veteran singer said she had to calm her friend down and tell her she's “perfectly fine” and that it was just a case of a con artist trying to make a buck and people being mean.

Yvonne said she was surprised that Google went on to put it on an alert, saying she expected them to at least check the authenticity of the news before prioritising it on her newsfeed. 

“My family didn't see it, I just told my husband about it and we laughed about it. Things like these don't actually affect me. In fact this is not the first one. There was a time where there was a post saying 'Yvonne is dead'. It's just mean people, people who idle and don't have much to do and just find happiness in making other people sad. But I'm not sad because they are the sad one, they are the mean one and the bad ones. I'm gonna die in God's time, not when they want me to,” Yvonne said.

Yvonne further explained that as far as her inevitable funeral goes, she wanted people to know her affairs were in order and that she's gone as far as paying for her coffin.

She added that her fans and friends should never fall for such scams.

READ MORE

Yvonne Chaka Chaka tells suicidal designer Quiteria Kekana not to give up

Quiteria was back in hospital after he attempted suicide for the sixth time.
TshisaLIVE
1 year ago

'You're failing us': Fans bid farewell to 'Giyani: Land of Blood'

is it really the end of the series?
TshisaLIVE
1 year ago

Yvonne Chaka Chaka's daughter loses 'everything' during xenophobic attacks in Joburg

Fortunate's store in Maboneng was ransacked by looters
TshisaLIVE
1 year ago

Trevor Noah, Nasty C and Connie Ferguson make 'Forbes African Icons' list

Connie was humbled by the accolade and said she was just trying to make a difference.
TshisaLIVE
1 week ago

Most read

  1. Zodwa Wabantu sparks heated HIV convo after posting ARV pills on her TL TshisaLIVE
  2. ‘She was a beautiful soul’: Nelli Tembe remembered as hard worker not spoilt by ... TshisaLIVE
  3. Here’s what the streets thinks of DJ Maphorisa and Tyler ICU’s ‘Banyana’ EP TshisaLIVE
  4. 'Kamo Mphela is the new age Lebo Mathosa' claim has the TL in a mess TshisaLIVE
  5. Makhadzi leaves Mzansi in tears with song dedicated to Lufuno Mavhunga TshisaLIVE

Latest Videos

Video timelapse of raging Cape Town fire spreading toward city
Cultural cold shoulder: Fighting damning perceptions as an Ndebele activist
X