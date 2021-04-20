Fake news! Trolls create a GoFundMe page for Yvonne Chaka Chaka’s ‘burial’

Yvonne said she was surprised that Google went on to put it on an alert, saying she expected them to at least check the authenticity of the news before prioritising it on her newsfeed.

“My family didn't see it, I just told my husband about it and we laughed about it. Things like these don't actually affect me. In fact this is not the first one. There was a time where there was a post saying 'Yvonne is dead'. It's just mean people, people who idle and don't have much to do and just find happiness in making other people sad. But I'm not sad because they are the sad one, they are the mean one and the bad ones. I'm gonna die in God's time, not when they want me to,” Yvonne said.

Yvonne further explained that as far as her inevitable funeral goes, she wanted people to know her affairs were in order and that she's gone as far as paying for her coffin.

She added that her fans and friends should never fall for such scams.