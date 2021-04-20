‘I am queer. We’re human like you’ - Simphiwe Dana hits back at crimes against the LGBTIQ+ community
Singer-songwriter Simphiwe Dana has joined the many South Africans who have shared their outrage at crimes committed against the LGBTQI+ community.
Over the last week, Mzansi has mourned the loss of Andile “Lulu” Ntuthela and Sphamandla Khoza, two gay men killed in alleged homophobic hate crimes.
The two murders sparked debate and anger across SA, leading to some of SA’s biggest names weighing in.
Bamako star Simphiwe took to Twitter to mourn the loss of their lives, hitting back at the hate as a member of the LGBTIQ+ community herself.
“I am queer. If you love me and my music, rethink your hate towards people like me. This has to end. We are human beings like you,” said Simphiwe.
Simphiwe also shared her journey of accepting her identity.
“It took me a long time to accept that I’m queer. And please, take it from me, I have never lied to you. I’m now getting married to the most amazing person. I need you to be happy for me,” she tweeted.
Many of Simphiwe’s stans took to her replies, praising her for speaking her truth.
Here are their replies:
Nandi Madida and Thembisa Mdoda-Nxumalo also took a stand, hoping for change for members of the LGBTQI+ community.
