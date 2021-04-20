‘I am queer. We’re human like you’ - Simphiwe Dana hits back at crimes against the LGBTIQ+ community

Singer-songwriter Simphiwe Dana has joined the many South Africans who have shared their outrage at crimes committed against the LGBTQI+ community.

Over the last week, Mzansi has mourned the loss of Andile “Lulu” Ntuthela and Sphamandla Khoza, two gay men killed in alleged homophobic hate crimes.

The two murders sparked debate and anger across SA, leading to some of SA’s biggest names weighing in.

Bamako star Simphiwe took to Twitter to mourn the loss of their lives, hitting back at the hate as a member of the LGBTIQ+ community herself.

“I am queer. If you love me and my music, rethink your hate towards people like me. This has to end. We are human beings like you,” said Simphiwe.