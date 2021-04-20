TshisaLIVE

‘I was born with a thick skin’ — DJ Speedsta responds to backlash over amapiano comments

Kyle Zeeman Senior entertainment reporter
20 April 2021 - 10:00
DJ Speedsta has hit back at the criticism.
DJ Speedsta has hit back at the criticism.
Image: DJ Speedsta's Instagram

DJ Speedsta has hit back at the hate he received on the TL over the weekend, telling his critics he has a thick skin and is not fazed by their insults.

The star had social media in meltdown mode when he tweeted: “Piano DJs all play the same songs, John Wick four times a night.”

While some agreed, others dragged him and claimed that amapiano DJs played much better sets than he did.

Reflecting on the backlash he got, Speedsta told followers: “The socials got their chance to be ugly to me but I was born with a thick skin”.

He encouraged fans to be kind to each other.

“Stay safe and look after each other. Call your friends and tell them you love them. Don’t wait for them to die.”

Speedsta added that it was “cute” to see the TL in a huff, and he enjoyed ruffling feathers, before taking another shot at amapiano DJs.

“It’s super cute to see I still get them going I won’t lie. PS: Please educate us, Piano DJ’s. You drop a new song every week, But you play the same stuff at the gig? Go away!”

Speedsta does not reserve his criticism for amapiano, he also took aim at hip-hop star Nasty C in a feud last year that saw the pair trend.

Nasty called Speedsta out for allegedly “lying” about ownership of the song Bamm Bamm, sparking a spicy Twitter exchange.

In an interview with TshisaLIVE, Nasty C said he believed Speedsta's Twitter rant stemmed from “jealousy” over his success.

Speedsta later hit back, telling Nasty C to keep his name out of his mouth, and added that his album is “overrated”.

READ MORE

#HandsOffJohnWick — DJ Speedsta gets dragged for dissing amapiano DJs

Mzansi said no to the amapiano hate on the TL!
TshisaLIVE
22 hours ago

Costa vs Cass: DJ Speedsta apologises to Cassper Nyovest amid claims he 'overlooked his success'

Cassper Nyovest says he didn't catch feelings from DJ Speedsta overlooking his album.
TshisaLIVE
6 months ago

DJ Speedsta on drinking every weekend 'to pay his dues'

DJ Speedsta speaks on the importance on health issues after drinking every weekend.
TshisaLIVE
1 year ago

Most read

  1. ‘She was a beautiful soul’: Nelli Tembe remembered as hard worker not spoilt by ... TshisaLIVE
  2. Zodwa Wabantu sparks heated HIV convo after posting ARV pills on her TL TshisaLIVE
  3. Here’s what the streets thinks of DJ Maphorisa and Tyler ICU’s ‘Banyana’ EP TshisaLIVE
  4. 'Kamo Mphela is the new age Lebo Mathosa' claim has the TL in a mess TshisaLIVE
  5. Makhadzi leaves Mzansi in tears with song dedicated to Lufuno Mavhunga TshisaLIVE

Latest Videos

Video timelapse of raging Cape Town fire spreading toward city
Cultural cold shoulder: Fighting damning perceptions as an Ndebele activist
X