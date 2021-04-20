‘I was born with a thick skin’ — DJ Speedsta responds to backlash over amapiano comments

DJ Speedsta has hit back at the hate he received on the TL over the weekend, telling his critics he has a thick skin and is not fazed by their insults.

The star had social media in meltdown mode when he tweeted: “Piano DJs all play the same songs, John Wick four times a night.”

While some agreed, others dragged him and claimed that amapiano DJs played much better sets than he did.

Reflecting on the backlash he got, Speedsta told followers: “The socials got their chance to be ugly to me but I was born with a thick skin”.

He encouraged fans to be kind to each other.

“Stay safe and look after each other. Call your friends and tell them you love them. Don’t wait for them to die.”

Speedsta added that it was “cute” to see the TL in a huff, and he enjoyed ruffling feathers, before taking another shot at amapiano DJs.

“It’s super cute to see I still get them going I won’t lie. PS: Please educate us, Piano DJ’s. You drop a new song every week, But you play the same stuff at the gig? Go away!”