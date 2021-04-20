TshisaLIVE

MacG under fire for ‘out of line’ comments about Boity

Chrizelda Kekana Entertainment reporter
20 April 2021 - 14:15
MacG, host of 'Podcast and Chill', was slammed for 'disrespectful' comment about Boity Thulo.
Image: Instagram/MacG

While MacG is known for his unpredictable and often unfiltered comments about SA celebs, his recent comments about TV personality Boity Thulo resulted in him receiving a backlash on Twitter.  

The Podcast and Chill host landed on the SA Twitter trends list alongside Boity after he released a video clip of him taking part in a question-type feature in which  he had to answer if he would “marry, f**k or kill” a certain celeb.

In the caption of the clip, MacG said the crowd had asked him who he would marry, have sex with or kill if his only choices were Bonang Matheba, Boity  and Thando Thabethe.

In the clip the podcast host immediately said he would marry Bonang. He hesitated between his two remaining options when asked who he would have sex with. MacG’s co-host Sol was surprised by the hesitation, knowing how MacG has slammed Thando in the past and implied that “killing Thando” seemed like an obvious option.

That’s when MacG made the “distasteful” comment about Boity.

“The problem is everyone has f***** Boity,” MacG said and everyone around laughed out loud.

When TshisaLIVE reached out to Boity’s management for comment on the matter, her manager Bash said they did not wish to comment at the moment. 

After the video made its way to Twitter, many slammed the comments". 

“Watching these clout chasing acts in disbelief. Is this us ? Not like this bafethu,” Cassper tweeted as MacG and Boity trended.

Others felt MacG’s comments were fuelled by a grudge he’s holding against the TV presenter-turned-rapper because she’s been blue-ticking his invites to have her as a guest on his show.

This after MacG explicitly said Boity was ignoring his invites and that the rapper always gave him excuses like she has not got time when confronted about the invite.

However, a few fans defended MacG, saying “what’s the point of having podcast if the guy can’t say what he feels?”.

Here are some of the reactions from Twitter: 

