MacG under fire for ‘out of line’ comments about Boity

While MacG is known for his unpredictable and often unfiltered comments about SA celebs, his recent comments about TV personality Boity Thulo resulted in him receiving a backlash on Twitter.

The Podcast and Chill host landed on the SA Twitter trends list alongside Boity after he released a video clip of him taking part in a question-type feature in which he had to answer if he would “marry, f**k or kill” a certain celeb.

In the caption of the clip, MacG said the crowd had asked him who he would marry, have sex with or kill if his only choices were Bonang Matheba, Boity and Thando Thabethe.

In the clip the podcast host immediately said he would marry Bonang. He hesitated between his two remaining options when asked who he would have sex with. MacG’s co-host Sol was surprised by the hesitation, knowing how MacG has slammed Thando in the past and implied that “killing Thando” seemed like an obvious option.

That’s when MacG made the “distasteful” comment about Boity.

“The problem is everyone has f***** Boity,” MacG said and everyone around laughed out loud.

When TshisaLIVE reached out to Boity’s management for comment on the matter, her manager Bash said they did not wish to comment at the moment.