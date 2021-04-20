Sizwe Dhlomo asks fans to continue praying for AKA and the Tembe family
Media personality Sizwe Dhlomo has called on Mzansi to continue showing support for AKA after the tragic loss of his fiancée Anele 'Nelli' Tembe.
Nelli died on Sunday 11 April after apparently falling from the 10th floor of the Pepperclub hotel in Cape Town. At the time of her death, those close to AKA said he was beside himself with grief and had sought counselling.
Kaya FM's Sizwe is among the thousands who have continued to send well wishes to AKA and his loved ones, reminding fans that the families still need our prayers.
“Guys, just a reminder to please continue to keep Kiernan and the Tembe family in your prayers,” tweeted Sizwe.
AKA's close friend Don Design also shared an encouraging message for the Bhovamania star, in the hope that it will get him through these dark times.
“There are times when you'll need someone. I will be by your side. There is a light that shines special for you and me,” tweeted Don, quoting The Light from Common.
The rapper's friends have been there for him over the last two weeks. At a memorial service for Nelli last week, AKA's close friend Jabu Nkabinde shared how she was an integral part of the star's inner circle.
“We were here three weeks ago for lobola negotiations, and when we got here the warmth we received from the Tembe family made me realise why Nelli was the person she is. She was warm and loving, a testament to where she comes from.
“Nellie was brilliant in the kitchen. I saw a Nigella or a Siba in her. She not only loved Kiernan but extended that love to all those he loved.”