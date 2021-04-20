TshisaLIVE

‘The intention to help was pure’ - Boity ‘scammed’ after offering a helping hand on Twitter

20 April 2021 - 07:00
Boity was just trying to help!
Boity was just trying to help!
Image: Instagram/Boity

Musician Boity Thulo was allegedly scammed after offering assistance to a Twitter user who claimed to be in need.

It's no secret Boity is giving a soul. Whenever there is a fan in need, superhero Boity is there to the rescue!

However, it seems her kindness has landed her in troubled waters.

It all began after the star tweeted #ChooseKindness. A tweep came across her sentiments and asked the rapper to provide them with funds to purchase school shoes for their younger brother.

Boity helped the man, but was soon told by another follower that she had helped the same man with shoes a few days earlier.

“It happens. It’s OK. The intention to help was pure and that’s all that matters,” Boity responded.

Many praised Boity for her generous nature, and called out the user for allegedly duping the TL.

Here are some of the responses:

Boity is definitely a sweetheart, and her kindness isn’t just for her fans.

On bestie Maps Maponyane’s birthday, the star penned a heartfelt letter and declared her love for him. 

“You know words are never enough! Thank you, Mapsy. Thank you! For your heart, selflessness, your love. Thank you for always showing up for me. You have been a phenomenal part of my journey through this life thing!

“May you continue to shine and rise as you always do. May your year be filled with answered prayers, peace of mind and the total feeling of God’s love for you! Have an incredible one! I love you to the moon and back,” wrote Boity.

Boity claps back at Ntsiki Mazwai over ‘celebs have bottles but not degrees’ jab

"I am so grateful to have finally grown out of the phase of seeking validation from others. It’s so liberating!" Boity said.
TshisaLIVE
1 week ago

Boity pens sweetest birthday message for Maps: ‘I love you to the moon and back’

Fans still think Boity and Maps make the cutest couple in Mzansi celebville!
TshisaLIVE
1 month ago

‘To the top we go my girl’ — Bonang and others celebrate Boity’s booze range

Congrats Boity!
TshisaLIVE
2 weeks ago

Most read

  1. ‘She was a beautiful soul’: Nelli Tembe remembered as hard worker not spoilt by ... TshisaLIVE
  2. Zodwa Wabantu sparks heated HIV convo after posting ARV pills on her TL TshisaLIVE
  3. 'Kamo Mphela is the new age Lebo Mathosa' claim has the TL in a mess TshisaLIVE
  4. Here’s what the streets thinks of DJ Maphorisa and Tyler ICU’s ‘Banyana’ EP TshisaLIVE
  5. Makhadzi leaves Mzansi in tears with song dedicated to Lufuno Mavhunga TshisaLIVE

Latest Videos

Video timelapse of raging Cape Town fire spreading toward city
Cultural cold shoulder: Fighting damning perceptions as an Ndebele activist
X