TshisaLIVE

City Lyts takes the high road after Emtee throws shade over 'credit' for 'Roll Up' video demands

Chrizelda Kekana Entertainment reporter
21 April 2021 - 13:00
Emtee clapped back Citi Lyts for saying he deserves a thank you for putting Emtee's music video together.
Emtee clapped back Citi Lyts for saying he deserves a thank you for putting Emtee's music video together.
Image: Instagram/Emtee

A throwback tweet by a trap music fan ignited a spicy exchange between rappers Emtee and Citi Lyts after Citi claimed  he didn't get "due credit" for putting the Roll Up music video together. 

Emtee did not take Citi's comment lying down and hit back with a fully loaded jab. 

It all began when a fan tweeted about how the music video for Roll Up — which is one of Emtee's biggest hit songs — had every known name in the SA trap music fraternity.

Commenting on the tweet, DJ Citi Lyts saw an opportunity to tell tweeps he was the guy pulling the main strings to ensure everyone showed up for Emtee.

Citi went on to claim that six years later he had not received a “thank you” for his efforts and hoped one day his “due credit” would be given.

“I hope one day I’ll get a thank you for making this video possible from the drip to the launch. Ninjaz forget easily,” he said.

Obvs smelling the low-key shade in Citi's tweet, Emtee didn't waste time in clapping back at his former stablemate.

Implying that while he may have not said thank you explicitly, he showed his gratitude in other ways, Emtee tweeted: “I gave you a hit (song) and a place to stay". 

Sensing the beginning of an unwanted twar, Citi quickly pulled back, only replying with a “Haibo Mthombeni” to Emtee's clapback.

Citi then explained he was not looking to stir something up with his comment about Emtee's music video.

Hai maan guys you all know that nobody owned a place at that time, Can I please leave this bad energy alone. He misread my tweet and I said I’ve said I understand.

“It’s all love for me futhi Ngiyabonga,”  said Citi as he shut down the twar before it caught fire.

Watch the music video that ignited everything below:

Emtee on hard times after leaving Ambitiouz: 'I just tried to keep it moving'

Tough times never last, only tough people last.
TshisaLIVE
1 week ago

Is Emtee’s new album any good? Here’s what the socials think

Emtee did what he does best and his fans are not complaining!
TshisaLIVE
1 week ago

'He's an attention seeker!' - K.O on DJ Citi Lyts 'beef'

Rapper K.O has cleared the air on the feud between him and DJ Citi Lyts, calling the Shishiliza hitmaker a waste of his time and an attention seeker.
TshisaLIVE
3 years ago

ProKid’s family is heartbroken: It's horrible, they are devastated

Close family friend Gigi Lamayne says the family is trying to stay strong for each other.
TshisaLIVE
2 years ago

Most read

  1. New Sis Vee, who dis? 'The Queen' fans go crazy over Thembisa Mdoda’s new role TshisaLIVE
  2. Zodwa Wabantu sparks heated HIV convo after posting ARV pills on her TL TshisaLIVE
  3. Here’s what the streets thinks of DJ Maphorisa and Tyler ICU’s ‘Banyana’ EP TshisaLIVE
  4. Chris Q Radebe and his incredible ‘Isibaya’ journey TshisaLIVE
  5. ‘She was a beautiful soul’: Nelli Tembe remembered as hard worker not spoilt by ... TshisaLIVE

Latest Videos

R40m medical supplies, PPE destroyed in Charlotte Maxeke Hospital fire
UCT counting the cost as fire wrecks library
X