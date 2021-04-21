City Lyts takes the high road after Emtee throws shade over 'credit' for 'Roll Up' video demands

A throwback tweet by a trap music fan ignited a spicy exchange between rappers Emtee and Citi Lyts after Citi claimed he didn't get "due credit" for putting the Roll Up music video together.

Emtee did not take Citi's comment lying down and hit back with a fully loaded jab.

It all began when a fan tweeted about how the music video for Roll Up — which is one of Emtee's biggest hit songs — had every known name in the SA trap music fraternity.

Commenting on the tweet, DJ Citi Lyts saw an opportunity to tell tweeps he was the guy pulling the main strings to ensure everyone showed up for Emtee.

Citi went on to claim that six years later he had not received a “thank you” for his efforts and hoped one day his “due credit” would be given.

“I hope one day I’ll get a thank you for making this video possible from the drip to the launch. Ninjaz forget easily,” he said.