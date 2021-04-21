City Lyts takes the high road after Emtee throws shade over 'credit' for 'Roll Up' video demands
A throwback tweet by a trap music fan ignited a spicy exchange between rappers Emtee and Citi Lyts after Citi claimed he didn't get "due credit" for putting the Roll Up music video together.
Emtee did not take Citi's comment lying down and hit back with a fully loaded jab.
It all began when a fan tweeted about how the music video for Roll Up — which is one of Emtee's biggest hit songs — had every known name in the SA trap music fraternity.
Commenting on the tweet, DJ Citi Lyts saw an opportunity to tell tweeps he was the guy pulling the main strings to ensure everyone showed up for Emtee.
Citi went on to claim that six years later he had not received a “thank you” for his efforts and hoped one day his “due credit” would be given.
“I hope one day I’ll get a thank you for making this video possible from the drip to the launch. Ninjaz forget easily,” he said.
6 YEARS LATER! I HOPE ONE DAY I’LL GET A THANK YOU FOR MAKING THIS VIDEO POSSIBLE FROM THE DRIP TO THE LAUNCH. Ninjaz forget easily. 🙏🏾 https://t.co/Vy75ovBnLA— SANDILE (@CitiLyts_SA) April 20, 2021
Obvs smelling the low-key shade in Citi's tweet, Emtee didn't waste time in clapping back at his former stablemate.
Implying that while he may have not said thank you explicitly, he showed his gratitude in other ways, Emtee tweeted: “I gave you a hit (song) and a place to stay".
Sensing the beginning of an unwanted twar, Citi quickly pulled back, only replying with a “Haibo Mthombeni” to Emtee's clapback.
Citi then explained he was not looking to stir something up with his comment about Emtee's music video.
“Hai maan guys you all know that nobody owned a place at that time, Can I please leave this bad energy alone. He misread my tweet and I said I’ve said I understand.
“It’s all love for me futhi Ngiyabonga,” said Citi as he shut down the twar before it caught fire.
Hai maan guys you all know that nobody owned a place at that time, Can I please leave this bad energy alone, he misread my tweet and I said I’ve said I understand. It’s all love for me futhi Ngiyabonga. 🙏🏾 https://t.co/agq5aaoWFQ— SANDILE (@CitiLyts_SA) April 20, 2021
Watch the music video that ignited everything below: