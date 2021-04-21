DJ Zinhle thanks Black Motion’s Murdah for his ‘amazing and thoughtful’ gift

Black Motion's DJ Murdah Bongz swept DJ Zinhle off her feet when he gifted her with an “amazing and thoughtful” life-size portrait to adorn a wall in her house.

Murdah Bongz and DJ Zinhle seem to be past the stage of buying each other chocolates and flowers. Instead they've taken things up a notch. They also don't skip a beat when it comes to publicly supporting each other.

While Zinhle and Murdah have not yet officially confirmed swirling speculation that they're an item, their social media posts tell a story.

Taking to her Instagram on Tuesday, DJ Zinhle thanked Bongs for the portrait — a black and white simplistic painting of the DJ — which she uses on some of her merchandise. Zinhle said the size of the framed portrait made her huge chandelier fit better in her house.

“Thank you for this amazing and thoughtful surprise Murdah Bongz,” she wrote with a heart emoji before adding, “This portrait makes my huge chandelier look so small.”

Check out the portrait below: