‘I know Covid-19 has made people extra bored but stop’ — Velile Sithole slams bullying & ‘false prophecies’

Native Rhythm Records boss Velile Sithole has taken to social media to air her frustrations with cyberbullying.

In a rant on Instagram, the star addressed the trolls who make the internet a less pleasant place and warned about the filth that lurks under the waters of social media.

“I know Covid-19 has made people extra bored but stop with the bullying. Stop with scams. Stop with intimidation. Stop with jealousy and, most importantly, stop with stupid prophetic WhatsApp messages.

“No one asked you for your false prophecies, nor do we care. We are busy,” tweeted Velile.

The star went on to encourage her followers to spread positive vibes instead.