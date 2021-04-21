TshisaLIVE

IN MEMES | Melusi of 'Gomora' is rushing into his role as Langa's father

Fans of the telenovela think it will end in tears

Chrizelda Kekana Entertainment reporter
21 April 2021 - 18:00
Popular actor Zolisa Xaluva has won over audienceswith his role as Melusi on the popular Mzansi Magic drama 'Gomora'.
Popular actor Zolisa Xaluva has won over audienceswith his role as Melusi on the popular Mzansi Magic drama 'Gomora'.
Image: Twitter/Mzansi Magic

Gomora fans knew things would get tricky as soon the secret about Langa's paternity came out, and they were proved right this week after Melusi discovered Langa is his son. 

Melusi's reaction has shocked not only his wife but viewers too.

After 17 years, Melusi found out he had fathered a son with his high school sweetheart Thati.  Since then, things have been upside down for him and while he's neck deep in feels, the one thing he's sure of is that Langa needs to move in with him and his family. In addition to wanting Langa to stay closer to him, he also wants Langa to change his surname.

Obvs everyone around Melusi feels he needs to press pause on making life-changing decisions when he's high on emotions. His wife Gladys was also steadily losing her mind as the life  she knew crumbles before her. Not only are her insecurities heightened because she's convinced Melusi was still in love with Thati, she now has be the dutiful wife and support her husband loving his long lost son.

Everyone watching as Melusi acts out was convinced it would end in tears because the principal was rushing into things. When Melusi started talking about changing Langa's surname, most tweeps knew the guy was running on autopilot.

The problem is everyone sees it but him.

Check out the reactions below:

