IN MEMES | Melusi of 'Gomora' is rushing into his role as Langa's father
Fans of the telenovela think it will end in tears
Gomora fans knew things would get tricky as soon the secret about Langa's paternity came out, and they were proved right this week after Melusi discovered Langa is his son.
Melusi's reaction has shocked not only his wife but viewers too.
After 17 years, Melusi found out he had fathered a son with his high school sweetheart Thati. Since then, things have been upside down for him and while he's neck deep in feels, the one thing he's sure of is that Langa needs to move in with him and his family. In addition to wanting Langa to stay closer to him, he also wants Langa to change his surname.
Obvs everyone around Melusi feels he needs to press pause on making life-changing decisions when he's high on emotions. His wife Gladys was also steadily losing her mind as the life she knew crumbles before her. Not only are her insecurities heightened because she's convinced Melusi was still in love with Thati, she now has be the dutiful wife and support her husband loving his long lost son.
Everyone watching as Melusi acts out was convinced it would end in tears because the principal was rushing into things. When Melusi started talking about changing Langa's surname, most tweeps knew the guy was running on autopilot.
The problem is everyone sees it but him.
Check out the reactions below:
Kore even Ntokozo sees that the whole surname thing is just a rush, Melusi yena o tatetse kae?#gomoramzansi pic.twitter.com/YOeM3Cj2eP— aowa ma'am (@mthim_khulu) April 20, 2021
Melusi o batla Langa a nke surname ya hae? Is it not too soon? 👀#gomoramzansi #gomora pic.twitter.com/uuv67VyrFm— 𝓣𝓱𝓪𝓫𝓲𝓼𝓲𝓵𝓮 (@afterglowxxxx) April 20, 2021
So Melusi o kwatetse Thathi for lying for so long or for the future he could've had with her way back when? #GomoraMzansi pic.twitter.com/C0U1MoRaTU— #Restoration2021 🥂 (@sedi_bear) April 20, 2021
You know what im convinced now that truly Melusi really wanted Langa to be his son from the day he laid his eyes on him coz the man is not wasting no time. He truly wanted to have children with Thathi. #GomoraMzansi pic.twitter.com/TrHNF9O0R6— boitumelo.katlo😘😍❤💖 (@Miskbby) April 20, 2021
" I don't need proof to know you're my son the proof is in front of me. " - Melusi #Gomora #gomoramzansi #GomoraMzanzi pic.twitter.com/SB2NXBTrKO— Lwazi Msomi (@RealLwaziMsomi) April 20, 2021
Tjo that conversation between Gladys and Melusi shows that these two dont really have a safe space at all. They need time apart stru #GomoraMzansi pic.twitter.com/QTKYPBwCk5— boitumelo.katlo😘😍❤💖 (@Miskbby) April 20, 2021
Bathong Melusi and Langa🥺🥺 #GomoraMzansi pic.twitter.com/YvoJDxXjc9— BTC (@babytakucarter) April 21, 2021
This moment between Melusi & Langa 🥺 #Gomora #gomoramzansi pic.twitter.com/Ft18rFLKxi— 🇿🇦 Nolali 👠👠 (@Amza_5) April 20, 2021