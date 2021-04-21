'Justice has truly been served' - SA celebs react to George Floyd's killer being found guilty

Local celebs including Generations: The Legacy star Manaka Ranaka, TV personality Ayanda Thabethe and sports broadcaster Robert Marawa have welcomed the news that former US police officer Derek Chauvin has been found guilty of killing George Floyd.

Reuters reports the former Minneapolis policeman was convicted of all three charges of murder and manslaughter by a 12-member jury on Tuesday.

It followed a three-week trial involving 45 witnesses, including bystanders, police officials and medical experts.

Robert celebrated the decision, claiming the man everyone had seen was guilty had finally been convicted.